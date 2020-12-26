These Boxing Day tablet sales cut the price of some slick Samsung slates

If you're looking for a new tablet in the Boxing Day sales, you should maybe consider checking out Samsung Galaxy tablet deals, because there are quite a few of them out there.

While we're not seeing many iPad Boxing Day deals, and the Amazon Fire tab deals are very modest, there's some serious money off Samsung slates, including the new Galaxy Tab S7 and older Galaxy Tab S5e.

To see some of the best tablet Boxing Day deals on Samsung Galaxy slates across UK retailers, check out our selected list below. Not in the UK? Scroll down to see deals in your region.

Boxing Day Samsung Galaxy tab deals

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus, 128GB: £799 £719 at John Lewis

Want the larger latest tablet from Samsung? You should opt for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus as it sports a 12.4-inch screen with a fantastic resolution and this deal from John Lewis will knock £80 off its normal price. This is a replicated deal from Black Friday, when several shops had this discount.



Samsung Galaxy Tab S7, 128GB: £619 £549 at Currys

The latest Samsung Galaxy Tab S tablet is heavily discounted for Boxing Day with £70 off its normal selling price. That's the lowest price we've ever seen on the latest release, though it matches the Black Friday price.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e, 128GB: £439 £379 at John Lewis

This slightly older, and more affordable, tablet from Samsung has seen lower prices, but it's £60 off right now at John Lewis. So if you need a new Android tablet but don't want to spend loads, it's a decent choice.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e, 64GB: £379 £319 at Currys

This tablet has slightly less storage than the version above, but a lower price too, and Currys is selling it for a discount.



Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 10.4-inch 32GB: £219 £169 at Currys

Samsung Galaxy Tab A-series slates generally aren't worth recommending, as they're not very good, but we thought we'd bring up this deal just to give a better idea of all the sales on. Currys has a few Galaxy Tab A devices on sale for £30-£50 off.

Other Samsung Galaxy Tab deals

If you're not in the UK, or just want to see prices of all tablets whether or not they're in the Boxing Day sales, check out prices below: