These are some of the best Google Pixel 6 deals and they come with a £20 voucher

Google's latest pair of flagship phones are now available to pre-order, and if you've got your eyes on them, we've got a promotion to help you get a little bit more out of your tariff.

Across all Google Pixel 6 deals and 6 Pro deals on Mobiles.co.uk, you can currently get a £20 Currys voucher. This is exclusively available for TechRadar readers and gives a nice boost to the already market-leading offers Mobiles.co.uk has.

The best offers available with this promotion are on the Vodafone and iD Mobile networks. It is worth noting that there are some stock issues already with these devices, so you may find certain storage sizes and colours are unavailable.

To get the added voucher, you will first have to go to this link. Once you've filled in your details, you will get an email, and you can go check out the Mobiles.co.uk website. If you order the device before, you won't get the voucher.

Pre-order the Google Pixel 6 and get a £20 voucher:

Mobiles.co.uk is offering a £20 Currys voucher with all Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro deals. However, as we mentioned above, you first have to go and register through the Giftcloud link. Then, you're free to choose from any Mobiles.co.uk offers on these devices. Below we've picked out some of the best. View Deal

What are the Google Pixel 6 devices like?

Google Pixel 6:

The more affordable of the two devices, the Google Pixel 6, will stand out to those that want a powerful smartphone at a more affordable price point.

While it won't compete with the flagships of the world, there is a lot of promising specs on board. The 6.4-inch FHD+ display, while not as impressive as some other more expensive devices, will look bright and clear. That paired with the 90Hz refresh rate will provide a fluid move as you swipe around the phone's interface.

Google promises a 24-hour battery life from the 4524mAh battery and up to 30% charge in 30 minutes. That paired with the 8GB RAM 'Google Tensor' processor means this device will be capable of operating most apps without lag or any major trouble.

Google has fully committed to the security of this device, using end-to-end security along with anti-phishing and malware protection, multi-layer hardware security, and plenty more.

The dual-camera setup provides an impressive camera performance. While not as powerful as what Samsung and Apple can offer, it is still likely to be one of the best around.

Google Pixel 6 Pro:

Step up to the more powerful Google Pixel 6 Pro, and you'll get a very similar package to the regular 6, just with some critical upgrades in the more important categories.

The most obvious upgrade is in the size and display. The Google Pixel 6 Pro comes in at an impressive 6.7-inches with a QHD display. It also upgrades to a 120Hz refresh rate for the display for even faster and cleaner movement around your phone's apps and operating system.

There are also improvements in both the battery life and charging rates. You'll be getting a 4905mAh battery and the ability to charge 50% in 30 minutes.

As for the camera, like the Google Pixel 6, the Pro model includes a 50MP wide camera and a 12MP ultrawide camera. However, the Pro model also includes a 48MP telephoto lens with a zoom of up to 20x.