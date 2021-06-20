These Amazon Echo deals just dropped to record low prices ahead of Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day deals don't officially kick off until midnight, but the retail giant has just unleashed a wave of early Echo sales to welcome its Prime members into the savings period. From record low prices on new releases to extra discounts on some old favourites, a wide range of Echo, Fire, Kindle, and other smart home devices are now seeing incredible savings.

Top Amazon Echo deals include the latest fourth-generation Echo Dot (now £24.99, was £49.99), sitting at an extra £4 less than its previous record low price. However, the fully-fledged Echo smart speaker is also looking pretty tempting right now, available for £35 off at £54.99. That's the cheapest we've ever seen this model go - by £15.

While you'll find the previous generation Echo Show available for as little as £39.99 right now (was £79.99), the new 2021 Echo Show 8 is also seeing its first-ever price drop down to £84.99 (was £119.99).

Meanwhile, in the world of Fire tablets, the Fire HD 8 is looking particularly strong in these early Prime Day deals. We've only ever previously seen this 8-inch device dropping down to £54.99 from its £89.99 RRP - however, right now we're seeing a stunning £39.99 price tag.

You'll find all these early Prime Day Echo deals and more just below, but if you're not already signed up to Amazon Prime, you'll need to check out this 30-day free trial to take advantage of today's offers.

Amazon Prime 30 day free trial

If you're not signed up to Amazon Prime yet you can pick up a 30 day free trial which will grant you access to all of this month's upcoming Prime Day deals. You'll be able to cancel at any time with no string attached but be aware that this will auto-renew at £7.99 per month once your trial is up.

View Deal

Amazon Echo deals available now

Echo Dot (4th generation): £49.99 £24.99 at Amazon

Save £25 - The latest Amazon Echo Dot has dropped down to a brand new record low price just ahead of this year's Prime Day deals. You'll find the smaller version of the smart speaker available for just £24.99 right now - £4 cheaper than its previous record low.

View Deal

Amazon Echo (4th Gen): £89.99 £54.99 at Amazon

Save £35 - The latest generation Echo has just dropped down to a brand new record low price. That's an extra £15 off the previous £69.99 record, and excellent value for anyone looking to upgrade this Prime Day.

View Deal

Amazon Echo Flex: £24.99 £9.99 at Amazon

Save £15 - If you're just looking to add Alexa to more rooms without having to spend the full (or discounted) Echo Dot price, the Flex is looking particularly enticing right now. All the way down at £9.99, this is an excellent pick-up for budget-smart homes.

View Deal

Amazon Echo Auto: £49.99 £24.99 at Amazon

Save £25 - The Amazon Echo Auto is half price in today's Prime Day deals, great news for anyone who wants to take Alexa on the road with them. That's the cheapest this dinky gadget has been, only previously dropping down to £29.99, which makes this offer particularly high value right now.

View Deal

Amazon Echo Show 5 (2019): £79.99 £39.99 at Amazon

Save £40 - The previous-generation Echo Show 5 is back down to that excellent £39.99 sales price. That's perfect if you're looking to spend as little as possible building up a more visual smart home, especially considering we aren't seeing any discounts on the new 2021 release yet.

View Deal

Amazon Echo Show 8 (2019): £99.99 £59.99 at Amazon

Save £40 - Amazon has also knocked the price of the previous generation Echo Show 8 back down to its lowest position ever. The larger model adds extra screen space but also ups the resolution as well - that's best if you're going to use your device for video calls as well as smart home control. If, however, you'd appreciate a newer processor and upgraded camera, we'd recommend checking out the 2021 model below.

View Deal

Amazon Echo Show 8 (2021): £119.99 £84.99 at Amazon

Save £35 - The brand new Echo Show 8 is also featured in today's early Prime Day deals. The newer model sports a boost in processing speed and a new 13MP camera that can track and zoom to keep you in frame during video calls as well. That's plenty of new features well worth springing a little extra for over the previous generation (if you'll use them, that is).

View Deal

More early Prime Day deals

Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet: £89.99 £39.99 at Amazon

Save £50 - A dramatic price drop for the Fire HD 8 tablet, Amazon has dropped this price way below its previous record. We've only ever seen this model discounted to £54.99 before, which was already an excellent price for an 8-inch HD tablet.

View Deal

Amazon Kindle: £69.99 £49.99 at Amazon

Save £20 - The classic Amazon Kindle is back down to its £49.99 sales price ahead of tomorrow's Prime Day deals. That's a return to the lowest price we've seen yet, but you're also picking up three months of Kindle Unlimited with this device as well.

View Deal

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite: £119.99 £79.99 at Amazon

Save £40 - We've only ever seen the Kindle Paperwhite dropping to £84.99 before today so that extra £5 discount is leaving us with a record low price right now. That's fantastic news for anyone looking for a waterproof Kindle with a better display built in as well.

View Deal

Blink Mini security camera: £34.99 £21.99 at Amazon

Save £13 - The Blink Mini security camera only managed to drop to £24.99 last year, which makes this pre-Prime Day price all the more exciting. That's a record low £21.99 cost, which makes picking up this particularly cheap indoor security camera all the more enticing this weekend.

View Deal

Ring Video Doorbell Wired: £49 £35 at Amazon

Save £14 - The wired Ring Video Doorbell takes a little more installation than its predecessors, but there's no need to worry about battery, and you're getting a fantastic price. This is the first discount we've seen on this new release, and we don't expect any further discounts next week either.

View Deal

Blink Outdoor camera: £99 £54.99 at Amazon

Save £45 - This £54.99 price on the Blink Outdoor camera beats the previous record low by £10. That makes this an excellent early Prime Day deal, and considering we haven't seen this particular device get close to this sales price in the past, it's likely this is the lowest cost we'll see for a while.

View Deal

See more Amazon device deals with our roundup of the best Prime Day Kindle deals. You'll also find a selection of early Prime Day laptop deals and Prime Day TV deals up for grabs as well.