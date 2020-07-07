These AirPods-style true wireless earbuds are just £40 in incredible Amazon deal

The Apple AirPods may be among the most popular true wireless earbuds on the planet, but they're pretty pricey if you're sticking to a strict budget – which has led to a huge influx of AirPods-rivaling wireless earbuds that give you the look and fit of Apple's buds without the high cost.

One of these AirPod alternatives, the Urbanista Stockholm, are currently at their lowest price ever, dropping down to just £40 at Amazon. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best Urbanista Stockholm prices in your region.)

Today's best true wireless earbuds deal

Urbanista Stockholm True Wireless Earbuds: £69 £40.79 at Amazon

Coming in olive green, pale pink, black, and white, the Urbanista Stockholm are a cheap alternative to the Apple AirPods – and with nearly £30 off, they're a steal. They aren't the best-sounding buds on the planet, but they come with touch-sensitive controls, a decent battery life, and an eye-catching design.View Deal

For the price, the Urbanista Stockholm true wireless earphones look lovely, coming in a range of stylish colours – and with touch-sensitive housings, they're easy to control.

Battery life comes in at 14 hours, with three-and-a-half hours of playback contained in the buds themselves.

Sound quality admittedly isn't the best (you'll want to look to the likes of the Sony WF-1000XM3 or the Cambridge Audio Melomania 1 for that), but they sound crisp enough for the price.

