These affordable Blink home security cameras are now even cheaper

Amazon has slashed 33% off the price of the weatherproof Blink Outdoor Wireless security camera , reducing it from £89.99 to just £59.99 . (Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best home security camera deals in your region.)

The best home security cameras ensure you can check in on your home even when you’re not around. They’ll alert you if activity is detected, so you can review the footage and take action if necessary. However, they can be a costly purchase, so a good home security camera deal is always welcome.

The Blink Outdoor Wireless security camera is powered by two AA batteries, which Blink says will last up to two years before they need changing. It records Full HD footage in colour during the day and in black-and-white at night.

Today's best Blink security camera deals in the UK

More home security camera deals

You can see all of today’s best home security camera deals in your region below.

Check out even more great home security camera deals

You might also want to check out the Blink vs Ring comparison.