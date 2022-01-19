Trending

These affordable Blink home security cameras are now even cheaper

By published

Act now to get the Blink Outdoor Wireless security camera for less

The Blink outdoor home security camera on a khaki green background
(Image credit: TechRadar)

Amazon has slashed 33% off the price of the weatherproof Blink Outdoor Wireless security camera, reducing it from £89.99 to just £59.99. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best home security camera deals in your region.) 

The best home security cameras ensure you can check in on your home even when you’re not around. They’ll alert you if activity is detected, so you can review the footage and take action if necessary. However, they can be a costly purchase, so a good home security camera deal is always welcome. 

The Blink Outdoor Wireless security camera is powered by two AA batteries, which Blink says will last up to two years before they need changing. It records Full HD footage in colour during the day and in black-and-white at night. 

More home security camera deals

You can see all of today’s best home security camera deals in your region below. 

You might also want to check out the Blink vs Ring comparison.

Carrie-Ann Skinner
Carrie-Ann Skinner

Carrie-Ann Skinner is Smart Home & Appliances Editor at TechRadar, and has more than two decades experience in both online and print journalism, with 13 years of that spent covering all-things tech. Carrie specializes in smart home devices such as smart plugs and smart lights, as well as large and small appliances including vacuum cleaners, air fryers, and blenders. When she’s not discovering the next must-have gadget for the home, Carrie can be found cooking up a storm in her kitchen, and is particularly passionate about baking, often rustling up tasty cakes and bread. 
See more Smart Home news