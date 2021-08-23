The Warm Home Discount Scheme is now available with several UK energy suppliers

A number of UK energy suppliers have opened registrations and applications early for the Warm Home Discount Scheme (WHDS).

The scheme - which can be used to get £140 off your winter energy bills - was set to officially open on 18 October 2021, but according to reports there are now opportunities to register and apply with numerous UK energy providers.

Currently, these suppliers include E.ON, Scottish Power, British Gas, EDF, Bulb and Octopus Energy, but many more are expected to follow suit shortly. Consumers are being encouraged to check with their providers now to see if they can get the discount, as the qualifying window for the scheme is only available for a limited time.

Who is eligible for the Warm Home Discount Scheme?

The official Government guidance states that there are two ways to qualify for the WHDS:

If you get the Guarantee Credit element of Pension Credit - known as the ‘core group’.



If you’re on a low income and meet your energy supplier’s criteria for the scheme - known as the ‘broader group’.

If you meet the ‘core group’ criteria, you should receive a letter between October and December 2021 telling you how to get the discount if you qualify - and it will explain whether or not you also need to call a helpline by 28 February 2022 to confirm your details. After this, your supplier should apply the discount to your bill by 31 March 2022.

You may be eligible for the ‘broader group’ if you’re on a lower income, you get certain means-test benefits and if your particular supplier has signed up to the WHDS. If one or more of these are applicable, you will need to go through your supplier to see if you can register and apply.

As aforementioned though, the window for applying is different for each provider and limited to a period of time set by them. What’s more, the number of discounts a supplier can offer its customers is limited, so it’s worthwhile trying to contact them as soon as you can.

The potential of money off your energy bills in winter is certainly worth pursuing, especially with the recent news that from October this year Ofgem’s new price cap will see the cost of many energy bills rise by up to £153 a year.

