The Mandalorian season 2 first look features Baby Yoda and cool Star Wars stuff

After its release date of late October was announced last week, our first look at The Mandalorian season 2 has been revealed in a series of new images. They don't give a lot away – but we learn a lot more from an accompanying interview about what to expect this season.

First of all, the set photos. You can see all eight of them on EW here – and you can check out a selection below, too. They feature Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal), the titular Mandalorian, as well as supporting characters Greef Karga (Carl Weathers), Cara Dune (Gina Carano) and villain Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito).

The first look at ‘THE MANDALORIAN’ Season 2 has been released.(Source: https://t.co/SpAFoVMciD) pic.twitter.com/nckaB5mRJVSeptember 8, 2020

Just one of the images features The Child, better known as Baby Yoda, the breakout star of The Mandalorian. Luckily, a cover shot from EW will give you everything you need on that front:

#TheMandalorian strikes back! After an Emmy-nominated first season, @StarWars series creator @Jon_Favreau and executive producer marvels at The Child’s fame and shares the first look at season 2. https://t.co/oiYGDJtdTo Story by: @JamesHibberd pic.twitter.com/rZDyMJpgFcSeptember 8, 2020

EW's inside scoop on the show isn't overly detailed about the specifics of the next set of episodes, though it does reveal that creator Jon Favreau is directing the first episode of The Mandalorian season 2.

Another interesting note comes from actress Gina Carano, who says "some of them are true, some are not true" when it comes to rumors of guest appearances in season 2. These have so far included everyone from Rosario Dawson as The Clone Wars favorite Ahsoka Tano to Temuera Morrison as Boba Fett, among other wild-sounding cameos.

Favreau says season 2 will focus on Mando and Baby Yoda's relationship, though the show's storytelling remit will get a bit more ambitious, after a fairly low-key season 1 (which is arguably why it worked so well). "The stories become less isolated, yet each episode has its own flavor, and hopefully we’re bringing a lot more scope to the show," Favreau says. Other characters will be introduced, Favreau confirms. This season, like the first, will be eight episodes long.

Esposito says Moff Gideon will be going "toe-to-toe" with The Mandalorian this year in a battle he describes as "iconic", as the villain will wield the Darksaber weapon teased at the end of season 1. The actor also mentions that his character will command "a larger vehicle, hint-hint", surely referring to the idea that we'll see a Star Destroyer in season 2.

Season 2 sounds like it'll kick ass

It was noted that production on the show wrapped very shortly before the lockdown began over Covid-19 – in some ways, we're expecting this show to be the last big TV event of the year, barring any massive surprises.

"I have no question fans are going to like this season even more – everything's in there," Gina Carano also told EW. "If you're a Star Wars fan, you’re going to get to see things you’ve always wanted to see." Well, that sounds promising.

