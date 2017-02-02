The Last Guardian's £15 price cut makes it today's essential gaming deal

It was ten years in development and it only came out at the beginning of December but The Last Guardian has already received a price cut at several retailers and it looks like it’s permanent.

When it launched you could expect to pay around £42 to £50 for the game but now at Amazon UK you can pick it up for just £27 so that's at least £15 cheaper. If you were holding off on buying the game in the run up to the holiday period (it’s not exactly a time known for disposable income) now could be the ideal time to pick it up.

The Last Guardian was generally highly praised – in our review we called it a “flawed masterpiece” that nevertheless needs to be experienced. That said, it seems rather early in such a well-received game’s life to be applying permanent discounts.

Then again, it did launch in a busy release period and as The Last Guardian didn’t get the chance to take advantage of the discounts other pre-Christmas releases had during the Black Friday period so this could be Sony’s way of giving its sales a boost.