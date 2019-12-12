The Fitbit Inspire HR is down to just £69 just in time for Christmas

If you’re looking for some last minute Christmas gift ideas, or an early present for yourself, the Fitbit Inspire HR could be a great option, as right now this capable fitness tracker is available for just £69.

That price is from Amazon, and it’s a big saving, with the standard price being £89.99. You can only get it in lilac or black for £69, but the white model is only marginally more at £69.99, and Fitbit’s own site has also got all colours on sale for £69.99 right now.

Even at full price we deemed the Fitbit Inspire HR worthy of four stars in our review, praising its premium design, wealth of tracked metrics and strong battery life.

Fitbit Inspire HR | £89.99 £69 at Amazon

The Fitbit Inspire HR is a versatile, stylish fitness tracker that comes highly recommended even at full price. So its current price of £69 makes it one of the very best mid-range options available.View Deal

It also made our list of the best fitness trackers money can buy, and topped our list of the best cheap fitness trackers, so at a £21 discount it really is a very strong choice if you’re in the market for a tracker.

The Fitbit Inspire HR is a middle ground between basic budget trackers like the Samsung Galaxy Fit e, and more premium options like the Fitbit Charge 3. But the inclusion of a heart rate monitor means it can track all sorts of exercises, as well as your sleep.

It lacks GPS – though it can connect to your phone’s, and its smartwatch functions are limited, but if you’re in this for the fitness that shouldn’t matter too much.