The BT Broadband January sale is on - but are its internet deals actually any good?

How's your January sales shopping going so far? Already bagged a bunch of bargains before Big Ben even had the chance to chime? And have you yet thought about broadband deals?

BT has, and it's set about cutting prices on some of its most popular internet plans. If, for example, you like the idea of the provider's fastest readily available speeds, then you'll be interested to see that its Superfast Fibre 2 plan has dropped a fiver off the monthly price now down to £34.99/pm. While its lowest cost fibre optic tariff - BT Fibre Essential - now costs the same as the much slower ADSL internet, at £24.99 a month. Or there's a FREE six months of Amazon Prime Video available if you sign up for any of BT's TV and broadband deals right now.

You can check out our guide to BT broadband deals here and all the options available in your area. But it's worth noting that some of the provider's deals have actually got worse in its recent changes. For example, our previous favourite - BT Superfast Fibre with 50Mb speed - has gone significantly downhill, retaining the same price but removing the old sweetener of a £80 pre-paid Mastercard. Now it just looks like one of the more expensive fibre broadband deals in the UK.

So what should you go for instead? Keep reading, and you'll discover a quartet of the very best internet plans available in the UK for the New Year. From the very cheapest out there, to far better value when it comes to fibre. If the BT deals above aren't really getting your party started, then we're confident one of the below plans will instead...

All of the best offers in one place...see today's best broadband deals

The best broadband deals for the January sales:

1. Free upgrade for super fast speeds on the cheap

Vodafone Superfast 2 Broadband | 18 months | Avg speeds 63Mb | Line rental incl. | FREE activation | £23pm (or £21 for existing Vodafone customers)

It's a simple offer - get Vodafone's fastest fibre package for the same price as its regular Superfast 1 option. That means speeds averaging 63Mb (great for 4K streamers and even the busiest of households) at a price of just £23 each month - the best price around for speeds of this calibre.

View Deal

2. The cheapest broadband deal around

Post Office Unlimited Broadband | 12 months | Avg speeds 11Mb | Line rental incl. | FREE activation | £15.90pm

Now this definitely isn't the broadband deal to go for if you're having speed issues, but would make a great choice if you're more concerned about price. Getting your internet bill each month and seeing a figure of less than £16 is clearly very attractive, and you'll only be tied into a 12-months contract (unlike some of the offers below).

View Deal

3. UK's most affordable fibre broadband deal

Plusnet Unlimited Fibre Broadband | 18 months | 36Mb avg speed | FREE upfront | £21.99 per month + £70 cashback

£21.99 per month for fibre optic broadband is pretty impressive in its own right. But when you consider that Plusnet will automatically give you back £70 in cashback, it becomes phenomenal! It's slower than the Vodafone offer above, but an extra £3 per month gets you up to 66Mb and you still get that £70 cashback.

View Deal

4. Crank up the speed even more

Virgin M100 Fibre Broadband | 12 months | Avg speeds 108Mb | Line rental incl. | £35 activation | £33 £27 per month

If you can get it (and it's quite a big 'if' as Virgin Media broadband is available in around 65% of UK homes) - then the speeds that become available are mouthwatering. With this plan, you now get speeds averaging 108Mb for just £27 a month. That's over double the average speed of most fibre packages, making this a bargain for big streamers and gamers alike.

View Deal