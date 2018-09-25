The best rugged tablets of 2018: the best drop-proof tablets you can buy

If you work outside, or in a busy environment where accidents can occur, then having the best rugged tablet for your needs is essential. Rugged tablets are often more expensive than their non-rugged brethren, but the money you save on not having to repair or replace damaged devices will more than make up for the initial outlay.

The best rugged tablet feature reinforced screens to stop them cracking, and durable bodies that won't break if you drop them. However, they should also maintain their slim and light designs. These rugged tablets also boast many of the features regular tablets offer, such as bright and vibrant touchscreens, huge collections of apps, and easy-to-carry designs, while also adding a layer of ruggedness that keeps them protected.

While you won't get a rugged tablet that's as slim and light as the iPad Air 2, it doesn't mean you should have to lug around a chunky and unwieldy tablet either.

So, to help you find the best rugged tablet, we've put together this list, which gather the top shock and drop-proof tablets on the market today.

A powerful yet rugged 7-inch tablet

Weight: 450g | Dimensions: 203mm x 18mm x 132mm | OS: Windows 10 Pro | Screen size: 7-inch | Resolution: 1280 x 800 pixels | CPU: Intel Core m5-6Y57 vPro | RAM: 4GB | Storage: 128GB | microSD slot: Yes | Battery: approx 3,220mAh | Rear camera: 8MP | Front camera: 2MP

Very well protected

Display designed for bright conditions

Price

Battery life isn't the best

If you're working outside, then the Panasonic Toughpad FZ-M1 is easily one of the best rugged tablets on the market today. This is thanks not only to its tough design that is shock resistant to to drops of up ton 180cm, but also because the display has been designed to be used outdoors in bright sunlight - so you'll still be able to use the Panasonic Toughpad FZ-M1 no matter how bright your surroundings are. The screen supports 10-finger multi-touch, it runs on Windows 10 Pro, it's water and dust resistant and comes with a configuration port for a variety of expansions (serial, LAN, 2D Barcode Reader, NFC).

A great rugged tablet for working in the field

Weight: 139g | Dimensions: 314 x 207 x 24.5 mm | OS: Windows 10 Pro | Screen size: 11.6-inch | Resolution: 1366 x 768 pixels | CPU: Intel Core i7-6600U 2.6GHz | RAM: 4GB | Storage: 128GB/256B/512GB/1TB | microSD slot: No (but can be added via expansion slot) | Battery: 2,160mAh | Rear camera: 1080P (optional) | Front camera: 8MP (optional)

Thin and light

Dual battery

Expensive

Lack of ports

If you're looking for a rugged Windows tablet that can withstand an impressive amount of punishment, then the Getac F110 is an excellent choice. Its durable body can withstand moisture, extreme temperatures and drops, without it being bulky or heavy. It is certified to MIL-STD 810G, 1P65 and MIL-STD-461F standards. The most recent version of this tablet comes with 6th generation Intel Core processors, so there's plenty of power here, and a dual battery system means you can easily swap them out without having to pause.

3. Dell Latitude 7212 Rugged Extreme Tablet

Lighter and more powerful than its predecessor

Weight: 130g | Dimensions: 312 x 203 x 24 mm | OS: Windows 10 Pro | Screen size: 11.6-inch | Resolution: 1920 x 1080 | CPU: 7th Gneration Intel Core i3, i5 or i7 | RAM: 8GB/16GB | Storage: 128GB - 1TB | Battery: 34 whr

Very solidly built

Much improved hardware

Pricey

Dell is another well-known brand that produces rugged tablets. The Dell Latitude 7212 Rugged Extreme Tablet is one such device, and Dell has recently updated the model with more up-to-date components,including 7th generation Intel Core processors (though we'd like to see 8th generation chips included soon). For your money you get an excellently-built tablet that has IP65, MIL-STD-810G and IP-810G certifications (rather than merely meeting the standards in laboratory tests). Dell's customary high build quality is evident here, and while it isn't the most glamorous looking tablet, it does the job of withstanding harsh conditions, and accidental drops. It's quite an expensive tablet, but with improved components, and a range of specifications that you configure to better suit your needs, the Dell Latitude 7212 Rugged Extreme Tablet is well worth the price.

Specially designed for work

Weight: 1.5kg | Dimensions: 215.15 x 287.1 x 36.4 mm | OS: Windows 10 | Screen size: 10.1-inch | Resolution: 1920 x 1200 pixels | CPU: Intel Atom Bay Trail-T Z3795 Quad Core 1.6 GHz SoC BGA | RAM: 4GB | Storage: 128GB | microSD slot: No | Battery: 4,615mAh | Rear camera: 8MP | Front camera: 2.15MP

Great business features

Good price

Not the most powerful tablet

Lack of ports

The HP ElitePad 1000 is a fantastic business laptop, and it can be configured to come in a rugged design that is IP65 and MIL-STD 810G tested. It can withstand a 6ft drop onto linoleum-covered concrete. It features an Intel Atom processor, which isn't the most powerful CPU, but it's still capable of handling most business applications. Biometric security keeps your important data safe, and HP also offers a range of accessories, such as docking stations and additional batteries.

A rugged 2-in-1

Weight: 276g | Dimensions: 313.0 x 288.4 x 46.1mm | OS: Windows 10 | Screen size: 12-inch | Resolution: 2160 x 1440 | CPU: Intel Core i5-7300U processor | RAM: 8GB | Storage: 256GB | Battery: 1990mAh | Rear camera: 8MP | Front camera: 1080p

2-in-1 design

Great screen

Short battery life

Expensive

The Panasonic Toughbook CF-33 is a 2-in-1 rugged device, which means it has an attachable keyboard that allow it to work as either a laptop or as a tablet. When in tablet mode, the Toughbook CF-33 is an excellent durable machine , with MIL-STD-461F, MIL-STD-810G and IP65 certification, which means it can survive shocks, drops liquids and dust. The battery life is a bit on the short side compared to other rugged tablets on this list, but you can quickly swap out the battery when you need extra time. You can also buy extended batteries that double the run time from 10 hours to 20. This is an additional cost, however.

A rugged and portable tablet

Weight: 415g | Dimensions: 127.6 x 214.7 x 9.9 mm | OS: Android 7.1.1.0 | Screen size: 8-inch | Resolution: 800 x 1280 pixels | CPU: Octa-core 1.6 GHz Cortex-A53 | RAM: 3GB | Storage: 16GB | microSD slot: Yes | Battery: 4,450mAh | Rear camera: 8MP | Front camera: 5MP

Survives natural elements

Good battery life

Not the most robust rugged tablet

Small storage space

Unlike other rugged tablets on this list, the Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 2 isn't designed for industrial-grade protection. However, what it does provide is IP67 certification for dust and water ingress, and a battery that lasts between eight to 10 hours. Plus, it supports replaceable batteries, so you can keep on working even if you're away from a power supply, and it's drop-tested to 1.2 metres. A decent camera and NFC technology are included, and it's rounded off with Samsung's customary excellent build quality. The newer Galaxy Tab Active 2 improves on a lot of the features of the first Tab Active, with more RAM, better CPU and much more.

A rugged Android tablet

Weight: 109g | Dimensions: 281 x 180 x 22 mm | OS: Android 6.0 | Screen size: 10.1-inch | Resolution: 1366 x 768 | CPU: Intel Bay Trail E3845 Quad Core 1.91GHz | RAM: 4GB | Storage: 64GB | Battery: up to 8 hours | Rear camera: 5MP | Front camera: 2MP

Good screen for outdoor use

Decent price

Not the fastest tablet

Battery life isn't great

This 10.1-inch Android tablet can withstand drops up to five feet, as well as being water and dust resistant. While it's bulkier and heavier than non-rugged tablets, it's still portable enough to be easily carried around worksites. Its screen isn't the highest resolution, but with a 500 Nit backlight, it is excellent for use in direct sunlight. It's not the most powerful tablet on this list, but it's a more affordable alternative for people who want to use an Android device outside and on the road.

An excellent rugged Android device

Weight: 780g | Dimensions: 218 x 142 x 27 mm | OS: Android 6.0 | Screen size: 7-inch | Resolution: 1280 x 720 | CPU: Intel Atom Atom x5-Z8350 | RAM: 2GB | Storage: 32GB/64GB | Battery: 8,400mAh | Rear camera: 8MP | Front camera: 2MP

Nice design

Good display

Not the most powerful

Screen suffers in direct sunlight

The Getac Z710 is a handy rugged tablet that does pretty much everything you'd want from an Android tablet, while coming in a rugged body. Design-wise the Getac Z710 is one of the better looking rugged tablets we've seen, and it comes with a number of business-orientated features that make it an excellent choice for enterprise use. The 7-inch screen is crisp and responsive to touch, but it does have a habit of showing off glare in direct lights. It has been tested for drops up to six foot, and is MIL-STD-810G certified, while Corning Gorilla glass protects the screen from shattering.