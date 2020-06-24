The best laptop deals in this week's Currys clearance sales

The Currys clearance sale is now on, which means you can save on a massive range of cheap laptop deals this week. We're seeing prices falling across a great selection of machines right now, from everyday browsers through to powerful configurations capable of more demanding programs and workflows as well. So, whether you're after a cheap laptop under £200 or something with a bit more oomph, we're willing to bet there's something perfect for you here.

You can easily spend less than £500 and grab yourself a solid laptop deal right now, with this impressive HP Pavilion coming in at the top end of that spectrum for just £449. Elsewhere, we're seeing £200 off the versatile Asus Zenbook Flip, and even a £150 saving on the premium Dell XPS 15.

Currys opened the doors on their clearance sale event last week, and we're seeing plenty of savings across a range of electronics and gadgets. We're rounding up all the departments enjoying their own deals further down the page if you're after a new TV, pair of headphones or fitness tracker for example. Set on a new computer? Check out this week's best laptop deals from each of your favourite retailers.

Not in the UK? We're rounding up more laptop deals in the US and Australia further down the page.

This week's best Currys laptop deals

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 1 11.6-inch laptop | £199 £159 at Currys

The cheapest laptop deal on offer in Currys' clearance sale is the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 1. A dinky 11.6-inch machine, this computer is best for lighter everyday browsing with an AMD A4 processor at the helm, 4GB RAM, 64GB of storage and Office 365 included for a year.

Acer CB315 15.6-inch Chromebook | £349 £299 at Currys

If you don't want to worry about updates or Windows storage, check out the Acer CB315 - now available for under £300. There's a more powerful Intel Pentium Silver N5000 processor inside with the same 4GB RAM / 64GB of storage combination. You'll be running Chrome OS, however, which will require less of this onboard storage and you also benefit from a touchscreen and fantastic 12.5-hour battery life.

Lenovo IdeaPad C340 14-inch 2-in-1 laptop | £499 £419 at Currys

With an £80 saving the Lenovo IdeaPad steps things up with a faster SSD storage system - and 128GB of it as well. You're also upgrading to a Ryzen 3 processor in here with a fantastic 8GB RAM to keep everything running smoothly as well. This machine can also easily convert into a tablet for extra flexibility.

HP Pavilion 14-inch laptop | £549 £449 at Currys

The HP Pavilion is no stranger to cheap laptop deals, and we've seen this price a few times in the past. If you missed out before, then, now is a great time to pick up a powerful machine for less. There's a 10th gen i3 processor inside, with 256GB of SSD storage to play with and 8GB RAM. If you can push past the £400 mark, this is the computer we'd point you towards.

Acer Nitro 5 17.3-inch gaming laptop | £699 £499.97 at Currys

Gaming laptop deals don't usually sit this cheap, so if you're looking to get stuck into some games on your new machine this is well worth a look. £499 rarely nets you a massive 17.3-inch display, and you're also picking up an 8th generation i5 processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, and GTX 1050 graphics.

Asus ZenBook Flip 13.3-inch 2-in-1 laptop | £899 £699 at Currys

The premium Asus ZenBook Flip is joining the ranks of the cheap laptops this week, with its impressive bezel-less 2-in-1 chassis housing an 8th gen i5 processor, 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD. Those are some standard specs, but this is a £900 machine usually, so well worth a £699 price tag this week.

Acer Aspire 7 15.6-inch laptop | £949 £749.97 at Currys

This Acer Aspire 7 is £200 off at Currys right now, and sports a powerful 9th generation i5 processor with 8GB RAM. Not only that, but you're also picking up a 512GB SSD here, with 32GB of Intel Optane memory to keep everything particularly zippy.

Dell Inspiron 13 7391 2-in-1 13.3-inch laptop | £999 £899 at Currys

With the latest 10th generation i7 processor under the hood, this Dell Inspiron is certainly powerful. Add 8GB RAM and a 512GB SSD to that and you've got yourself a turbo-charged machine for £100 less at Currys right now. We're getting into some pricier laptop deals now, but this is certainly well worth its larger price tag if you need more oomph.

Dell XPS 15 7590 15.6-inch laptop | £1,649 £1,499 at Currys

If you really need to get your teeth into some media editing or gaming, the Dell XPS 15 is £150 less at Currys right now. There's a 9th generation i7 processor inside, with 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD as well as Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 graphics so that everything looks as good as it can.

