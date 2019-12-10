The best fitness tracker is now its lowest price ever, but you have to act quickly

The Fitbit Charge 3 dropped down to just under £80 over Black Friday but the price has fallen even lower if you're willing to pick up the world's best fitness tracker pretty quickly.

An Amazon flash sale has seen the price of the Fitbit Charge 3 drop to £74.99 for a limited time. The deal is only running for 24 hours and will end at 23:59PM GMT on Tuesday December 10.

Down from the RRP of £130, the Charge 3 serves up a multitude of fitness tracking features such as swim monitoring, all packed into a light waterproof design complete with a large screen for easily readable updates at a glance.

While the lack of GPS might put off hardcore runners, it can still track your activities, heart rate, calories burned, steps, sleep quality and more with a battery life that should last over five days from a single charge.

It’ll also automatically detect when you’ve started a particular exercise, differentiating between activities like running and swimming.

Fitbit Charge 3: £99.99 £74.99 at Amazon

If you don't need to be able to pay with your wrist, this affordable fitness tracker will be perfect for you. It comes in 3 colors, all of which are discounted, so whether you're monitoring your heart rate, measuring your workouts or just counting your steps, you can do so in style without breaking the bank.

