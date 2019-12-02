The best Cyber Monday gaming laptop deal gets you a Dell G3 15 for just £699

If you're after the best gaming laptop deal on Cyber Monday, then Dell has got you covered, with the excellent Dell G3 15 gaming laptop getting a huge £220 price cut.

This drops the price to just £699, making it one of the best Cyber Monday deals we've seen.

Not in the UK? Scroll down to see the best Dell G3 15 prices where you are.

For the price you get a powerful 9th generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, 512Gb SSD and Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 video card.

This is plenty of power to play most modern games on high settings on its 1080p screen. For the price, it's a brilliant gaming laptop for gamers on a budget, and it's unlikely to be beaten on Cyber Monday.

Check out our best Cyber Monday laptop deals page for more brilliant cheap deals on some fantastic devices.

Dell G3 15 Gaming Laptop, Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, GTX 1650: £918.99 £699 at Dell

With a price cut of £220, the Dell G3 15 is one of the best budget gaming laptops money can buy right now, especially at its new low price of £699. It's great for playing games at medium settings.

View Deal

If you're tempted by this offer, don't hang around, as it's selling out fast at this price.

If you live outside the UK, we've rounded up some of the best Dell G3 15 Gaming Laptop deals available near you...

TechRadar is scouring every retailer and rounding up all the top deals over the Black Friday period, and we’ve put all the best Black Friday deals and Cyber Monday deals in easy-to-navigate articles to help you find the bargains you’re looking for.