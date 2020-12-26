The best Boxing Day TV sales 2020: price drops on QLED, OLED and budget TVs

The highly anticipated 2020 Boxing Day sales event is here, which means huge discounts on laptops, appliances, headphones, smart home devices, and most importantly - TVs. We're rounding up the best Boxing Day TV sales below with massive savings on a range of sets from top retailers like Amazon, Currys, John Lewis, and more.



The Boxing Day TV sales event is the perfect opportunity to score one of this year's best-selling televisions at a record-low price. Our roundup includes fantastic price cuts from top brands like Samsung, LG, and Sony with a wide array of sets to choose from with prices starting at just ? Our TV selection includes everything from budget HD screens to high-end QLED and OLED TVs, so there's a television that fits every need and budget.



See the best Boxing Day TV sales below, and make sure to bookmark this page as we'll be updating it with all the top deals.

The best Boxing Day TV sales

32-49 inch Boxing Day TV deals

JVC LT-32C600 32-inch HD TV: £219 £149 at Currys

Save £70 on this budget HD TV from JVC. You're making do with a 50Hz panel, which is par for the course at this small 32-inch size – but you will get Freeview Play and two HDMI 1.4 ports for basic passthrough from AV hardware and consoles. With JVC's Smart Platform tech you'll be all set for Netflix, Prime Video, and iPlayer too.

Samsung TU7100 43-inch UHD HDR 4K TV | £449 £319 at Very

This 43-inch 4K TV is £130 off at Very right now, offering up an incredibly popular model for less. Very's latest 4K TV deals are proving particularly competitive right now, so you'll have to wait a little while for delivery on this one.

LG UN80006LC 43-inch UHD HDR 4K TV | £449 £379 at Currys

Save £70 - This LG has just dropped to £379 at Currys in this week's cheap TV deals, which makes for an excellent price on the TruMotion 100, HDR 10, Ultra Surround Sound display. Not only that but new Spotify members can also pick up six months of Premium for free.

Sony Bravia KD43XH8096BU 43-inch 4K TV: £649 £549 at Currys

Save £100 - A £100 discount is bringing this Sony Bravia 43-inch TV down below £549 this week. That's a great price as you're getting Dolby Vision HDR, a suite of smart catch up services and 400Hz fluid motion, which will give your pictures a better look through panning scenes and nature programming.

50-59 inch Boxing Day TV deals

Samsung TU7100 50-inch UHD HDR 4K TV | £549 £369 at Very

Save £180 - This Samsung 7-Series TV is slightly weaker than the 8-Series models also on sale in this week's cheap TV deals. However, a £150 price drop at Very makes up for that slight reduction in performance nicely, especially on a 50-inch display.



Samsung Q60T 50-inch UHD HDR QLED 4K TV | £899 £599 at Currys

Save £300 - The latest Q60 QLED TV to come out of Samsung, you're picking up a fantastic display here with an equally amazing £300 discount. There's plenty to get excited about under the hood of this QLED panel, with premium tech offering up crystal clear 4K and intelligent sound.

Sony Bravia KD55XH8096BU 55-inch UHD HDR 4K TV: £949 £649 at Currys

Save £300 - We've seen this Sony Bravia going for as much as £949 before, which makes this £649 sales price all the more impressive. There's some serious tech packed in behind the 55-inch display as well, with Motionflow XR 400 Hz tech and an X1 processor making every film or game shine.

LG CX6LA 55-inch 4K Smart OLED TV: £1,699 £1,299 at Currys

Save £400 - Score a £400 price cut on the premium LG 55-inch OLED TV at Currys. The smart TV has Amazon Alexa, and the Google Assistant built in so you can use your voice to control your TV and compatible smart home devices.

60-85 inch Boxing Day TV deals

Sony 65-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV: £899 £749 at Argos

Save £150 - This Sony 75-inch 4K TV gets a £150 price cut at Argos. The Ultra HD TV features Sony's X Reality Pro, so you'll enjoy a cinema-like picture experience in the comfort of your own home.

Samsung The Frame 2020 75-inch 4K TV: £2,799 £1,999 at Currys

Save £800 – Huge savings on this massive 75-inch model of Samsung's The Frame TV. With Art Mode for displaying artworks and photography, customizable bezels, and a QLED display, this is a TV for those who think form should match the picture. Includes HDR10+ too.

You'll find plenty more where that came from, we're rounding up the best Currys Boxing Day sales and there's also a John Lewis Winter sale as well.