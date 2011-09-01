Toshiba 55ZL2 is UK's first glasses-free 3D television

Toshiba has unveiled the UK's first glasses-free 3D TV – with the 55-inch ZL2 offering the latest television tech and ditching the specs.

The Toshiba ZL2 offers up face tracking, Resolution+, Auto-calibration, 2D to 3D conversion and smart TV features.

Make no mistake about it, this is high-end television with Toshiba billing it as its 'most advanced TV to date'.

"Built to provide exceptional all round performance, the ZL2 removes all barriers to enjoying 3D entertainment – offering viewers the freedom to experience a next-generation home cinema experience in the most natural, comfortable, and enjoyable way," states Tosh

"Glasses-free 3D images are delivered through a combination of Toshiba's innovative display technologies and CEVO ENGINE multi-core processing platform."

Quad Full HD

Also on offer is Quad Full HD Display – that means a whopping 3840x2160 pixel resolution; as the name suggests, that's four times Full HD.

The 3D is provided by lenticular lenslets, which can apparently offer up nine different viewing positions.

"In addition, to tailor the viewing experience to the viewers' actual positions in front of the TV, the 55ZL2 features face tracking technology. At the touch of a button, it is able to detect the viewers' position and to adjust the viewing zones accordingly by moving the lenslets as required," adds Tosh.

There's no UK price given as yet, but don't expect this cutting edge tech to be arriving cheap. The glasses-free 3D TV UK release date has been given as December 2011 - but we will, of course, keep you posted.

Take a look at the rest of Toshiba's IFA 2011 news with TechRadar's nifty little video roundup: