Assassin's Creed Mirage won't be getting any DLC, but the director has ideas on how to extend the story of protagonist Basim

Assassin's Creed Mirage's director has said that he has ideas on how to extend the story of protagonist Basim.

Although it's been previously confirmed that the latest Assassin's Creed title won't be getting any downloadable content (DLC), in a recent Reddit AMA, game director Stéphane Boudon revealed that the team still has some ideas on how to add to Basim's story (via VGC).

When asked if the studio would ever think about making a DLC or new storyline content for the game, considering the positive reception, Boudon said: "We’re thrill[ed] by the reception of Mirage! Mirage [h]as been design[ed] as a standalone experience without any DLC plan.

"However, we have ideas on how we could extend the story of Basim, surely. But as of today, no post launch content is planned for Mirage."

In terms of working on another game starring Basim, the game director said there's more to tell with Basim, but the team would like to explore elsewhere.

"Telling the coming-of-age story of Basim was a blast for us so clearly yes, we still have a lot to say about Basim,” he said. “On the other hand, creating a game with that much constraints is a difficult exercise and as the team we would also love to explore new horizons and having more creative freedom.”

In the thread, Boudon explained that Ubisoft won't release any more major updates for Mirage, but said the team will "keep monitoring the game and listening to player feedback."

Assassin's Creed Mirage launched in September 2023 for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

Following its launch, the game received New Game Plus and later a new setting called Full Synchronisation Challenge mode, which offered a permadeath run of the entire game. These appear to be the only updates that Ubisoft will be adding post-launch.