There are no plans for any Assassin's Creed Mirage DLC "for now"

It doesn't like there will be any Assassin's Creed Mirage DLC - and that's according to the game's creative director, Stéphane Boudon.

Chatting to fans in a recent Reddit AMA, and spotted by VGC, Bourdon - while answering a bunch of questions from users at once - said that "For now, Mirage has no plan for DLC or extensive post-launch."

Obviously, the 'for now' part has piqued interest among the community and on-looking fans, as that leaves the door at least slightly open to DLC coming along. But, equally, a lot of us looking forward to Mirage for its single-city setting full of action, and stealth that's an homage to the early games rather than the RPG-style behemoths of recent years. Many would be quite content with Mirage being an untouched, self-contained experience.

And, while we should expect a chunk of post-release support in the form of patches, it seems likely that this approach will do a great deal towards keeping Mirage focused and honed - leaving the larger, more expansive stuff to another of the upcoming Assassin's Creed games.

A staple of recent, and nearly all, the best Assassin's Creed games, DLCs, and expansions have often added welcome additions to the games' stories, arsenals, and adventures. That said, some have definitely been a bit bloaty - I remember the Odyssey expansions being a bit, too big really. In the last installment of the series, the extra content for Assassin's Creed Valhalla was particularly enormous and even spilled out into a standalone expansion in the form of Dawn of Ragnarök.

With multiple Assassin's Creed games in the works, there's plenty for us to keep us fans interested, including the recently announced Assassin's Creed Codename Jade open beta that's coming in August, and the rumors that Assasin's Creed Red might release as early as next year (2024).

It's one of the most anticipated upcoming games of the year, and I still can't wait to dive in, DLC or not, to what is likely to also be one of the best PS5 games, best PC games, and best Xbox Series X games of 2023.