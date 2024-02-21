Assassin's Creed Mirage's newest update has added a permadeath mode

Assassin's Creed Mirage received an update on February 20, which added an entirely new game setting titled Full Synchronisation Challenge mode. This essentially offers a permadeath run of the entire game, so if you want to really put your skills to the test - this is your best shot at doing so.

If Basim dies during this game mode or commits any illegal activities, such as killing innocent bystanders, you will immediately fail the mode, and it will end. Essentially, anything that will get you kicked out of Animus is probably a no-go if you wish to see this game mode through to the end.

Once you've enabled permadeath, it's important to note that you won't be able to toggle it on and off. So, you'll really have to commit if you're feeling brave enough to take on the Full Synchronisation Challenge mode. In addition to this, cross-progression and cloud saves will become unavailable.

When you die, you will get stats showing your gameplay time, chosen difficulty, cause of death, how many fights you were in, and how many enemies you defeated before your save file is deleted. So, at least there's some leeway in how difficult the oncoming barrage of enemy attacks will be rather than immediately plunging into a relentless difficulty. These difficulty settings will also reflect your reward once you've completed the game, which was detailed in the patch notes.

Alongside this new mode, multiple bug fixes have been targeted within this update, which is detailed in the official blog post detailing the patch notes if you are interested in seeing what else has been implemented before jumping right in.

