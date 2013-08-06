Gotta catch 'em all: Demand 5 completes Freesat's terrestrial on-demand line-up

Good news for Freesat viewers: The necessity of ever watching live television again has been lessened once more by the arrival of the Demand 5 catch-up service.

The free-to-air satellite TV service has added Channel 5's on-demand offering to the existing BBC iPlayer, ITV Player and 4oD portals.

Users will be good to go from today if they possess a Freesat box compatible with Free Time, the feature enabling users to go back in time using the EPG like an ugly, black, immobile DeLorean and enjoy what they may have missed.

The launch brings into play the possibility of pyjama-clad weekend Neighbours and Home & Away marathons as well as on-demand episodes of hits like The Gadget Show and The Walking Dead.

Long form

In a press release on Tuesday Freesat pointed out that 80 per cent of on-demand television viewing in the UK still comes from the terrestrial channels.

Freesat's MD Emma Scott, said: "As the consumer appetite for video on-demand grows, Freesat now offers viewer access to the four largest UK catch-up TV players, which account for 80 per cent of long form on-demand viewing today,"

"We're delighted that Freesat viewers can now enjoy all their favourite catch-up TV in one place, for free."

The company also said it was planning to launch a mobile app to enable remote recording as well as the introduction of new movie and music services.

Via Pocket-Lint