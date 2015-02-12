Freeview Play is an on-demand service that wants to kill YouView

Freeview has just revealed a major rebrand, as the company also sets its sights on YouView with its new connected TV service, Freeview Play.

Play will launch later this year, offering catch-up content from a range of services including BBC iPlayer, ITV Player and 4OD.

Freeview will be using Play to take a swing at rivals such as YouView and Sky's Now TV. It'll be free from subscription and is set to come in a range of new TVs and set-top box, bringing on-demand services to thousands of British homes.

"Guy North, Freeview managing director said: "In the same way that we took the UK from analogue to digital, Freeview Play is the next step in that vision and it will put the viewer in control, without complexity, commitment or unnecessary cost - we want to keep television fair and open for everyone."