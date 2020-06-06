TalkTalk's ace fibre broadband deal comes with 67Mb speeds and £100 vouchers

For anyone considering new broadband deals to get a boost in their speeds, it can be hard to know what to choose. There is a lot of choice but TalkTalk's latest offer easily makes it one of the best.

It's a fibre internet plan with speeds averaging 67Mb while only costing £26 a month. While that already makes it a pretty solid option, TalkTalk has upped the ante by not only removing all set-up fees but also throwing in an £100 voucher on top.

That voucher can be used at Amazon.co.uk, Tesco, M&S, as a Mastercard or as a donation with For Good Causes.

All sounds great right? You just need to make sure you get in there quick with TalkTalk giving a quick end date of June 10. You can find out more about this offer and the best competing packages below.

TalkTalk's great value cheap broadband deal:

TalkTalk Faster Fibre Broadband | 18 months | Avg speeds 63Mb | Line rental incl. | FREE activation | £26pm | £100 Amazon.co.uk gift card

There's a lot to love in this deal, no upfront costs, super quick speeds of 63Mb and of course, a massive £100 gift card to use at a range of retailers. The gift card can be used at Amazon.co.uk, Tesco, M&S, as a Mastercard or even as a for good causes card.

What other broadband deals are there?

Not a fan of the above offer from TalkTalk? The next best option comes from Vodafone with average speeds of 63Mb at a price of £22.95 and a £70 voucher. While Vodafone is cheaper, the voucher is worth less and the contracts are 24 months long.

Another great option comes from BT, throwing in speeds averaging 50Mb for £27.99 a month. On top of that, BT will give you an £80 Mastercard to really secure you the best value.

