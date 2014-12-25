Download of the day: Recuva

Panic over! Handy utility Recuva finds deleted files and restores them with ease, perfect for any time you've deleted a file and later come to regret it.

Why you need it

When you delete something in Windows, it ends up in the Recycle Bin, allowing you to bring it back should you change your mind. But what if you empty the Bin, then change your mind too late? Well fear not, because Recuva can bring your files back from the dead, even when you think they're gone for good.

Because when you delete a file in Windows, the file itself is not destroyed; instead, the links that allow Windows to find it are cut. Recuva therefore skillfully traverses this gap and brings your files to the surface. Tell it to run a scan and, after completion, it will display a list of files that you can choose to restore.

Recuva can also restore files lost or corrupted in a crash, not just ones that you deleted. That makes it pretty much an essential app on your Windows PC, a perfect disaster-recovery option for when you think all is lost.

Key features

Works on: PC

PC Versions: Free, Professional (£19.95)

Free, Professional (£19.95) Get your files back: Recuva scans your hard drives for deleted files and allows you to easily recover them

Recuva scans your hard drives for deleted files and allows you to easily recover them Recover almost anything: Whether you deleted the files, they were corrupted or were lost in a crash, Recuva can find and restore them

