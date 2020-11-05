Snap up this powerful Oral-B electric toothbrush for just £60 at Amazon today

Amazon has started rolling out its Black Friday deals early this year, and has slashed the price of the premium Oral-B SmartSeries Black 6500 electric toothbrush to just £60 for a limited time.

This smart toothbrush not only comes with four different heads, each designed for a different task, it also includes a stand to hold them all, and a remote timer that counts down how long you should spend brushing each quadrant of your mouth and provides real time feedback on your technique.

Don't live in the UK? Scroll down for the best electric toothbrush deals near you.

Oral-B SmartSeries Black 6500 CrossAction Electric Toothbrush | £229.99 £59.99 at Amazon

This powerful electric toothbrush links to the Oral-B app on your phone, so you can get feedback on your brushing technique and discover how to clean your mouth more thoroughly. There's also a separate timer that shows you how long to spend brushing each quadrant of your mouth and gives you real-time feedback.View Deal

This toothbrush is also Bluetooth-enabled, which might sound like overkill at first, but is actually a very helpful feature. It connects to the Oral-B app on your phone, where you can get in-depth guidance to improve your brushing.

We expect to see more electric toothbrush deals on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, but this is likely to be one of the best. If you've been on the lookout for a great quality brush that will last you years, this is a great choice.

If you live outside the UK, here are the best electric toothbrush deals near you: