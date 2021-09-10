Snap up one of Shark’s best vacuum cleaners for its (almost) lowest price

The best vacuum cleaners are powerful enough to collect fine dust and pet hair to larger debris like cereal from your carpets and hard floors. However, they can be a pricey purchase so a good vacuum cleaner deal is always welcome.

In the UK, Amazon has slashed 47% off the price of the Shark DuoClean Powered Lift-Away Upright NZ801 , reducing it to just £199.99 from £379.99 . While this isn’t as low as the prices we saw for this corded vacuum cleaner on Black Friday and Cyber Monday , this is still a good deal. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best vacuum cleaner deals in your region.)

Today's best Shark vacuum deal in the UK

Shark DuoClean Powered Lift-Away Upright NZ801: £379.99 £199.99 at Amazon

Amazon has knocked £180 off the cost of this corded vacuum cleaner, which has a lift-away section to make cleaning stairs far easier. This isn’t the best price we’ve seen for this vacuum cleaner - it has dropped as low as £189.99 before. However, at just £10 more than that offer, this is a very good vacuum cleaner deal and it won’t last for long.View Deal

The Shark DuoClean Powered Lift-Away Upright NZ801 has two motorized brush rolls in the cleaning head, and powerful suction, which impressed us when it came to sucking up fine dust and large debris, such as nuggets of cereal, from both hard floors and carpet.

The brush roll also features the same anti-tangle technology found in the Shark Anti Hair Wrap Flexology IZ201 which stops human and pet hair from getting trapped around the brush.

As we’ve already mentioned, the dust canister can also be lifted away from the main section, which makes it lighter and more flexible when cleaning stairs, or sucking cobwebs away from ceilings.

Corded vacuum cleaners tend to be slightly heavier than the best cordless vacuums , and the Shark DuoClean Powered Lift-Away Upright is no exception, weighing in at 6.4kg compared to the Dyson V15 Detect , which weighs 3.1kg.

That said, we still found it was easy to maneuver over all floor types, and as it’s a corded model, you don’t have to interrupt your cleaning session to charge the battery, as you would with a cordless vacuum.

