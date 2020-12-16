Smarty has released the UK's cheapest unlimited data SIM only deal at £15/pm

One of the best SIM only deals we saw over the Black Friday period has made a return, offering that same value into the Christmas sales as well. The deal in question is the UK's cheapest unlimited data SIM plan.

The deal comes from the provider Smarty and will cost you just £15 a month. That's a price that was unbeaten over Black Friday, and thanks to Smarty's 1-month rolling contracts, it's easily one of the best SIM plans we've ever seen.

It's well worth noting, though, that Smarty is a 4G-only network right now. If you know you'll want 5G, Three's unlimited plan is just £1 a month more while securing you 5G connections.

You can find out more about this unlimited data SIM only deal down below.

Smarty's bargain unlimited data SIM only deal:

SIM only plan from Smarty | 1 month rolling |Unlimited data, calls and texts | £18 £15 per month

Smarty has developed a reputation for its cheap SIM plans, and this offer is no exception. It hits the UK's lowest price by offering unlimited data, calls and texts for just £15 a month. On top of that, you're on a 1-month contract and able to tether other devices to your SIM to really make use of your never-ending supply of data.View Deal

Why go for Smarty SIM only deals?

It's a brand you may never have heard of, yet it's a name giving the big retailers some serious competition - let us tell you why.

With an excellent mix of cheap SIM only deals, big data bargains and even unlimited data SIMs, Smarty covers most of the market's needs. And, with its 1-month rolling contracts, you can stay for as long as you like, making this the perfect stopover option.

One final benefit? Smarty allows you to tether your devices to your phone meaning you can use that unlimited data across any laptop, tablet or even a console.