Sky Q now offers Fiit training app for living room cardio, strength and yoga

Your Sky Q box wants you to get off the sofa and break a sweat. Sky has just announced a partnership with the popular Fiit fitness training platform, bringing its video-based workout app natively to the TV service.

Offering cardio, strength, pilates, yoga, breath work and even 'combat training', the subscription-based Fitt platform seems to have a workout for everyone, with the premium package including over 600 classes from 35-industry leading trainers.

Accessible through a Sky Q box or the Sky Q Mini box, you'll find it on the Sky Q menu, and can be triggered with the voice commands 'Launch Fiit' or 'fitness' through Sky Q's voice remote.

What's on offer

Perhaps the best bit about the new addition is that Sky is offering 24 classes free of charge to all Sky Q customers. They come in the form of video downloads, so lack some of the app's tracking and interactive features, but give a good taste for the curious as what to expect from a Fitt class.

Everyone can benefit from a 14-day free trial of Fitt, while Sky VIP customers get a 30 -day free trial. Sign up through the instructions in the Sky Q Fiit app and you'll get 25% off your first premium membership payment to Fiit, which offers £20 monthly / £45 quarterly / and £120 yearly packages.

You'll need an account to try the full app package on Sky Q, which is also available on mobile platforms such as Android and iOS, letting you take your workouts on the go with you, and is compatible with accessories including the Apple Watch and MyZone.