Sky Go on PS4: How to get it and start watching now

One of the many Sky TV deals available gives you access to a huge library of entertainment, and with Sky Go, you’re no longer restricted to accessing it from your Sky box. With the Sky Go app, Sky customers can view TV shows and films from several additional devices, such as laptops, tablets, and games consoles, including Sky Go on PS4.

If you want to be able to access your Sky TV package and watch Sky Go on PS4, this article will explain everything that you need to know about how to set it up and what you can watch with your subscription.

Is Sky Go on PS4 yet?

Yes, it is possible to access Sky Go on PS4 via an app called TV from Sky. However, there are a few things that you need first.

The main requirement is a Sky account with Sky Go Extra. This comes included with the Sky Mobile, Sky Q experience, Sky Multiscreen, and Ultimate on Demand packages. If you don’t want those packages, it can be added to your subscription for an additional cost. You also need a Sky iD and password, an active PlayStation Network account, and at least 250MB of available space on your PS4 hard drive.

(Image credit: Sky)

How to install Sky Go on PS4

On your PS4’s home screen, make sure you are signed into the PlayStation Network, and then scroll along to the TV & Video section. Here, go to the All Apps tab at the top left, then scroll down the alphabetical list to the TV from Sky app, which should have the Sky logo.

Click on this with the X button, and you’ll be taken to the app’s page on the PlayStation Store. Here, click Download. While the app is downloading, you can press the PlayStation button on the centre of the controller to return to the home screen.

You’ll receive a notification when the download has finished, and you will then be able to open the TV from Sky app from the TV and Video screen. The first time you open it, you will have to sign in with your Sky iD.

If you haven't by this point, it's a good idea to end to the Sky website and sign up for any one of their fantastic packages.

Once you’ve done this, you’re ready to start streaming Sky content.

What can I watch on Sky Go with PS4?

The range of content that you have access via Sky Go on PS4 will depend on your subscription package. There are over 70 channels available to watch live, provided that they are part of your subscription, as well as on-demand content from these channels.

All Sky TV packages include Sky Atlantic, the service’s main entertainment channel. Recent shows worth watching from this channel include modern crime drama Gangs of London and Roman era fantasy drama Britannia. On Sky One you can watch A Discovery of Witches, a Sky Original.

You can also access a library of movies if your package includes Sky Cinema, sports coverage if it includes Sky Sports, and all episodes of classic shows like The Wire and The Sopranos if it includes Sky Box Sets.

(Image credit: Sky)

What other streaming services are available on PS4?

If the content on Sky Go isn’t enough for you, you can check out other streaming services accessible on PS4, including:

Netflix

Prime Video

Disney Plus

YouTube

Apple TV

Mubi

NOW TV

Crunchyroll

Twitch

What other devices can I watch Sky Go on?

Other devices that you can access Sky Go on include the following: