Sky Cinema explained: How much does the Sky package cost, what channels do you get, and what can you watch?

Sky Cinema is one of the big attractors of Sky for lots of people as it is filled with blockbuster Hollywood movies, hidden indie gems, family big hitters and plenty more in between. Despite having that huge library of on demand movie content, you don't have to spend too much if you get the best Sky TV deals. Read on to find out everything you need to know about Sky Cinema channels in your home, on your phone and beyond.

What is Sky Cinema?

Sky Cinema a part of the Sky TV offering which comprises its many 1,000+ movies. This is both as part of live TV, spread out over lots of dedicated channels, but also with on demand movies.

Sky Cinema lets you watch all its movies on demand, when you like. This is done by downloading the film over your network connection, which also means you can pick the quality with the top-end being full UHD 4K in many cases.

How much does Sky Cinema cost?

Sky Cinema is charged as a package deal which comprises all the channels and is part of a wider Sky TV subscription. A Sky TV and Cinema package, which is part of an 18 month contact, starts at £35 per month with an initial £20 set-up fee.

It's worth noting Sky does state that "prices may change during this period" of your contract. Though, historically, price changes haven't been often nor have they seen a large change.

What Sky Cinema channels can you get?

Sky Cinema is crammed full with over 1,000 movies all in high definition. These are available on demand but are also spread out on live TV across the various Sky TV channels. These are:

Sky Cinema Action

Sky Cinema Animation

Sky Cinema Comedy

Sky Cinema Drama

Sky Cinema Family

Sky Cinema Greats

Sky Cinema Hits

Sky Cinema Premiere

Sky Cinema Premiere +1

Sky Cinema Sci-fi Horror

Sky Cinema Select

Sky Cinema Thriller

What can I watch with Sky Cinema?

Sky Cinema offers absolutely loads to watch, all included with the package plus you get new releases often. You also get reduced Sky Store rental rates for the very latest movies before they land elsewhere.

There are plenty more Sky original movies to be found here along with big name hits like Emma, Baby Driver, Le Mans '66, Bridesmaids, the Jumanji sequels, The Wolf of Wall Street, The Great Gatsby, Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood, Soul, First Man and plenty more.

There are lots of classics on there too like Saving Private Ryan, Blood Diamond, The Big Lebowski, Black Swan, Django Unchained, Kick-Ass, Predator, Carlito's Way, Die Hard, Once Upon A Time In The West and loads more.

What alternative streaming platforms can I watch movies on?

There are now lots of alternative ways to get access to the movies at home. While Sky does get a lot of films early, some other options include Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV Plus, Disney Plus and more.

Disney Plus is a great option as it includes all the classic and modern animation and live action Disney films, but also Star Wars, Marvel, National Geographic and Star content.

