SIM only deals: double your data and get unlimited use of social media with Voxi

Whether it was in Black Friday, as a Christmas present or in the Boxing Day sales, there's a high chance you got your hands on a new handset at the end of 2020. And if you did, the next step is securing a SIM plan.

There are plenty of SIM only deals to choose from, with the market flooded with choices. However, right now Voxi is going to be one of the best options for a lot of people.

On its cheapest plan, Voxi is currently offering you double the data, netting you 12GB of data for just £10 a month. That alone, while very good, isn't anything to shout from the rooftops about.

Where this deal really stands out is with two added factors. Firstly, Voxi works on 1-month rolling contracts so you can leave at any time. And secondly, you get completely unlimited usage of social media with Voxi, with no data being used on Facebook, WhatsApp, Snapchat, Instagram and more.

Voxi's impressive SIM only deals:

SIM only plan from Voxi | 1 month rolling | 6GB 12GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £10 per month

Why choose a Voxi SIM only deal?

As we mentioned above, Voxi has a number of benefits that help it stand out. Most obviously is its 'endless' push. This includes endless use of social media apps (no matter what your data cap is), endless roaming in other countries, endless calls and texts and endless flexibility (1-month rolling contracts).

On top of that, Voxi has recently started offering an endless video add-on. This applies in the same way as the social media option, giving you unlimited usage of YouTube, Prime Video, Netflix and more. You can pay an extra fee to get this or upgrade to a more expensive plan.