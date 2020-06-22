Save £120 off the Garmin Forerunner 735XT at Amazon right now

Amazon has knocked a huge £120.99 off the list price of the Garmin Forerunner 735XT for a limited time, bringing it down to just £179.

The Forerunner 735XT is an excellent multi-sport fitness tracker, which impressed our reviewer with its accurate GPS, long battery life, and a screen that's bright and legible even in direct sunlight.

Garmin Forerunner 735XT | £299.99 £179 at Amazon

Amazon has slashed the price of this excellent multi-sports watch for a limited time. With GPS, a host of fitness metrics covering running, swimming, cycling and more (with water resistance up to 50m). There are excellent smartwatch features too, making it a tracker that'll serve you well all day long, even when you're not working out.

This Garmin watch is designed to track a range of sports, with a particular focus on cycling and swimming, making it a great choice for triathletes. You can download training plans from the web, and the watch offers lap/pace and heart rate alerts to help you stay on target.

It also offers impressive smartwatch features, allowing you to receive texts and emails, as well as call and social media alerts without the need to take out your phone. You can install various apps through the Garmin Connect IQ Store to add even more features, and customize the watch face with your own photos.

This is one of the best deals in Amazon's Big Style Sale, which involves big savings on clothes, shoes, accessories and luggage. We've rarely seen it this cheap before, even on Amazon Prime Day, so move fast to grab one.