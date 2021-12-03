Save £100 when you buy any two Facebook Portal devices

A new deal is now live on the entire Facebook Portal range and it's a good one if you find yourself speaking to the same person on video calls time and time again. With this latest offer, you can save £100 when you buy any two devices - effectively giving you a £50 discount on each one.

So, for example, you could get two Portal TV for £198 (was £298) if you just want a camera and microphone to plonk on top of your TV. Or, you could get a pair of standard Portal devices for £238 (was £338) if you only need a smaller screen to make your video calls.

Of course, you can choose to mix-and-match as well, should you want to gift a larger Portal+ device to someone else and then keep a portable Portal Go for yourself to use around the home. Whatever combination suits you is possible. And Facebook is even encouraging this gifting approach as you can ship each device to different addresses at no extra cost.

Facebook Portal deal: buy two and save £100

Facebook Portal Buy 2 Portal devices and save £100 at Portal

Purchase two Facebook Portal devices and you can save a total of £100 off your basket - essentially, that's a £50 discount on each one you buy. There's complete flexibility with this offer, too, so you can choose to buy the same two versions or mix-and-match between the four options available. The ability to send them to different addresses makes it an easy gifting option, but the promotion will only be live through December 8.

Need some help deciding what device is best for you? We've put together a Facebook Portal Go vs. Facebook Portal comparison to go through the benefits and disadvantages of each one. As for the other two, the major feature of the Portal TV is that comes with no screen so is the one that attaches to your current television set. Meanwhile, the Portal+ gives you a bigger 14-inch tilting screen compared to the 10-inch display on the other devices.

No matter which pair of devices you choose in this Facebook Portal deal, they all come with a very similar base set of features. These include the option to make HD video calls through WhatsApp, Messenger, and Zoom. Plus, Alexa support is built-in for voice-control capabilities.

