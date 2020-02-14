Save over 40% on a Sky Sports pass with this ace Now TV deal

If there's one thing we know for sure is that Sky Sports offers don't come around often, and that's why this Now TV deal couldn't have come at a better time!

Thanks to a hefty price reduction, you can get a Now TV Sports pass for £19.99 a month for the next six months - granting you access to all 11 Sky Sports channels - with over a 40% discount off the normal price.

And why couldn't this be timed more perfectly you ask? Well, for starters there's plenty of important Premier League matches coming up so you'll get to see all the twists and turns of the relegation battle and who's fighting for European places (as Liverpool basically have the title wrapped up).

Not to mention, it's the start of F1 season and as this offer is valid for six months you'll be able to live stream loads of Grand Prix including the Monaco Grand Prix! And if golf is more your thing the US Masters and PGA Championship are coming up, too.

Need more information? We've got you sorted, just keep reading as below we outline this Now TV in full. But what we will tell you straight away is that this offer ends on Monday, February 24.

Get 40% off with Now TV's Sports Pass

Now TV Sports Month Pass | £33.99 £19.99 a month for 6 months

Usually a pretty pricey package, with this discount you'd be saving a total of £84 over the six months (although you can quit at any point without penalty). Not to mention, this offer is also ideal for cricket fans as England's cricket Test matches against Sri Lanka and the women's T20 World Cup are just around the corner. So if there's a big match or game that's coming up and you want to catch it, then this is the deal for you.

