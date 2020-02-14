Save over 40% on a Sky Sports pass with this ace Now TV deal

If there's one thing we know for sure is that Sky Sports offers don't come around often, and that's why this Now TV deal couldn't have come at a better time!
Thanks to a hefty price reduction, you can get a Now TV Sports pass for £19.99 a month for the next six months - granting you access to all 11 Sky Sports channels - with over a 40% discount off the normal price.
And why couldn't this be timed more perfectly you ask? Well, for starters there's plenty of important Premier League matches coming up so you'll get to see all the twists and turns of the relegation battle and who's fighting for European places (as Liverpool basically have the title wrapped up).
Not to mention, it's the start of F1 season and as this offer is valid for six months you'll be able to live stream loads of Grand Prix including the Monaco Grand Prix! And if golf is more your thing the US Masters and PGA Championship are coming up, too.
Need more information? We've got you sorted, just keep reading as below we outline this Now TV in full. But what we will tell you straight away is that this offer ends on Monday, February 24.
Get 40% off with Now TV's Sports Pass
Usually a pretty pricey package, with this discount you'd be saving a total of £84 over the six months (although you can quit at any point without penalty). Not to mention, this offer is also ideal for cricket fans as England's cricket Test matches against Sri Lanka and the women's T20 World Cup are just around the corner. So if there's a big match or game that's coming up and you want to catch it, then this is the deal for you.
How do I watch Now TV?
Easy, just about anywhere really. There's the Now TV app which you can download for free and that you can watch from your laptop, computer, tablet or mobile. Depending on your PlayStation, Xbox console or TV, these three are all options in which you can watch Now TV too.
If these aren't options don't worry you can still get a Now TV stick, for a paltry £14.99. This plugs into your HDMI slot on your TV and even comes with a voice-remote control. The Now TV stick will also let you use a bunch of free catch up services like iPlayer and All 4. If you'd like to check out some more deals on Now TV devices and passes for Sky Entertainment, Sky Kids and Sky Sports, head on over to our regular Now TV offers page.