Save on waterproof, shockproof, and portable speakers in these Prime Day deals

It looks like the whole range of Ultimate Ears portable speakers are now discounted at Amazon for Prime Day 2020 – making it as good a time as ever to cash in on a waterproof speaker you can take with you on the go.

Ultimate Ears makes some of the best Bluetooth speakers on the market – and the UE Boom 2 listed below, with a £25 price drop, is one of our top picks. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for speaker deals in your region.)

There are also deals going on the UE Boom 3, sized-up UE Megaboom, or compact UE Wonderboom (seeing a pattern yet?), with up to 40% discounts across the range. If you're after some color variety, too, the UE Boom 3 has a host of options to choose from.

Sure, summer may be over, but if you're after a speaker that can survive the off drizzle of rain, or have a masochistic desire to go cold-water swimming with some music nearby, Ultimate Ears should have you sorted. All the models below are waterproof, meaning they can put up with a bit or rain or even submerging in water (for a limited time, of course).

It's worth noting that the deals below are available exclusively for Amazon Prime members. While this isn't the case for all the Prime Day deals, it is here – so it's worth weighing up the cost of a subscription (£7.99 a month) alongside any expenses you make.

Ultimate Ears Boom 2 Bluetooth speaker: £74.99 £49.99 at Amazon

This Bluetooth speaker offers 15 hours of battery life, is is both waterproof and shockproof, meaning you can submerge it in water for 30 minutes, drop it on the ground, or take it pretty much anywhere. IPX7 water resistance.

Ultimate Ears Boom 3 Bluetooth speaker: £143.99 £88.99 at Amazon

This more expensive speaker is more durable than the Boom 2, with a larger wireless range – thought the sound quality is the same as with the cheaper model. Available in a host of colors: Night Black, Sunset Red, Lagoon Blue, and more – with IP67 water resistance.

Ultimate Ears Megaboom Bluetooth speaker: £111.99 £74.99 at Amazon

This 2017 speaker is a lot more affordable than its original £249 RRP, and offers bigger sound than its smaller counterparts. You're also getting 20 hours battery life, though functionality is otherwise on a par with the models above.

Ultimate Ears Wonderboom Bluetooth speaker: £44.99 £29.99 at Amazon

The Wonderboom takes things to a smaller scale, with a compact waterproof speaker offering 10 hours battery and 360-degree sound that absolutely punches above its size.

