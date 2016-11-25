Save more than £200 on the eye-popping Alienware 13 OLED edition

You may have been dreaming about getting yourself a laptop with an OLED screen – but they are darn expensive things. Dell has one such compact offering in the form of the Alienware 13, and the good news is it just became more accessible thanks to a major discount bringing the notebook down to £1,539.

Dell is offering 12% off with the coupon code SAVE12, which knocks the asking price down from £1,749 to the aforementioned £1,539, a saving of £210.

This offer isn’t just for Black Friday, but it runs through the weekend and includes Cyber Monday, finishing on November 28.

The laptop is powered by an Intel Core i7-6700HQ processor (quad-core, up to 3.5GHz with Turbo) along with 16GB of DDR4 system memory, and on the graphics front you get a GeForce GTX 1060 with 6GB GDDR5 video RAM.

Inky blacks

As for that beautiful display, it’s a 13.3-inch anti-glare touchscreen with a resolution of 2560 x 1440. Being OLED, you can expect vivid colours and inky blacks, plus the screen has a response time of 1ms which doesn’t hurt when gaming, either.

On the storage front, there’s a 256GB PCIe SSD, and you also get Alienware’s TactX keyboard which promises to be a high-quality affair for both gaming and typing, and it boasts RGB LEDs into the bargain.