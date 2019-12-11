Save a huge 46% on Philips Hue smart lighting with this special voucher code

If you've been considering kitting out your home with some smart lighting, this is the perfect opportunity, because AO is offering huge savings on Philips Hue starter kits and additional bulbs.

Add both a Philips Hue White and Colour Ambiance E27 Starter Kit and Philips Hue White and Colour Ambiance E27 Twin Pack to your basket, then enter the code BULB96 at the checkout to claim your discount.

This will give you five Philips Hue lightbulbs, the Hue Bridge and a Hue Switch for just £109, which is an absolute steal compared to the regular price of £205.

Philips Hue starter kit and bulb twin pack: £205 £109 at AO

Save a huge £96 with this special deal from AO. Add both the E27 Starter Kit and E27 Twin Pack to your basket and enter the code BULB96 at the checkout to knock a huge £96 off the regular price. That's five bulbs, the Hue bridge and a Hue switch, all for just £109.

Setting up Philips Hue smart lighting is simple; just screw the bulbs into your existing ceiling fittings or lamps, plug in the Hue Bridge and connect it to your Wi-Fi router, and download the Philips Hue app. The Hue Bridge will connect to the bulbs automatically, and you'll be ready to start controlling your lighting from your phone.

You can also control Philips Hue lights using Amazon Alexa or Google Home, or using the Hue Switch included in the starter kit. The switch is wireless, so you can attach it wherever you like, and can be programmed with specific light settings.

The Light and Colour Ambiance bulbs can shift through hundreds of different colours, which you can set with a swipe of your finger in the app. Great for setting a festive mood at home for Christmas.