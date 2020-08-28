Save 15% on all Samsung smartwatches, phones and tablets in the bank holiday sales

Samsung bank holiday sales are offering a massive 15% discount on phones, tablets, smartwatches and earbuds right now, but you'll have to move quickly. Not only will stock of the more in-demand recent releases run out quickly, but these offers will only last until September 1st. You're racing against the clock and fellow punters to make the most of this deal.

Simply use promo code SAVE15 to cut 15% off of these products. That brings the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 down to just £339.15 (was £399) and the 5G Samsung Galaxy S20 down to £764.15 from £899. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is also available for £339.15 - a £60 discount and an excellent price for the usually £399 tablet.

Of course, these are just Samsung's main players. These Samsung phone, smartwatch, and tablet deals spread across a wide range of models on the site right now, so you can pick up some particularly cheap tech if you're happy to grab older models. We're showing you how to pick up more of these offers just below with our top picks of the best savings in Samsung's bank holiday sales.

Not in the UK? You'll find all the best prices on Samsung Galaxy deals just below.

Top deals in the Samsung bank holiday sales

Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus: £159 £135.15 at Samsung

You can grab a pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus for just £135 in Samsung's bank holiday sales. With the release of the Buds Live you'll find these buds discounted more often, so jump ahead of the curve with this early offer.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3: £399 £339.15 at Samsung

The latest Samsung Galaxy Watch to hit the market (just under a month ago no less), the Watch 3 is now down to its lowest price yet at Samsung. Remember to use promo code SAVE15 to secure your £60 discount on this brand new release.

Samsung Galaxy S20: £899 £764.15 at Samsung

If you're after a new phone, you'll find the Samsung Galaxy S20 available for just £764.15 in Samsung's latest phone deals. That's an excellent price to pay for the 5G model, especially one so new to the market. Don't forget to use promo code SAVE15 at checkout.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite: £399 £339.15 at Samsung

Grab the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite for just £339 in Samsung's bank holiday sales. That's a £60 saving courtesy of promo code SAVE15.

More Samsung bank holiday sales

Save 15% on Samsung and AKG headphones at Samsung

You can also save 15% on a wide range of Samsung true wireless earbuds and AKG headphones right now. Simply apply promo code SAVE15 at checkout for the full savings.

Save 15% on Samsung Galaxy smartwatches at Samsung

If you're shopping slightly cheaper, you'll find plenty more Samsung Galaxy Watch deals on older models as well. Using promo code SAVE15 you can nab yourself 15% off the price of these wearables - from the original Samsung Galaxy Watch to the Watch Active as well.

Save 15% on phones at Samsung

From the Samsung Galaxy S20 range to cheaper Note and A lines, you can also save 15% on all Samsung phone deals this weekend. That makes for some pretty cheap smartphones, especially when you're shopping older models. Be sure to apply promo code SAVE15 at checkout.

Save 15% on Samsung Galaxy tablets at Samsung

Whether you're looking for a super-cheap tablet for everyday browsing, keeping the kids entertained, or something with a little more power under the hood, you'll find all Samsung Galaxy tablet deals offering 15% off right now.

