Save 10% off everything with this ebay voucher code - expires at 8pm!

Fancy treating yourself to something nice this weekend? Well be sure to take this ebay voucher code with you before you head out. You have until 8pm tonight to save 10% on pretty much anything at ebay.

The only areas you can't use it on are property and vehicle categories. Which is standard practice for these promotions.

Voucher code: PUMPKINS

Use at: ebay.co.uk

Expires: October 19 10pm

There's a minimum spend of £20, with a maximum discount of £50. So basically, you can knock 10% off up to £500 worth of goods.

As long as your basket total is over £20, you're good to go. We just tested it on a few games together (one of them was under £20) and it knocked 10% off the lot. Just be sure to get everything in your basket in a single transaction as you can only use the code once.

Here's a link to the full T&Cs if you want all the details, but it's fairly standard ebay voucher code material. Don't forget, plenty of sellers are selling brand new products on ebay, we've come a long way from the site being a place known for mainly selling second-hand goods. Many big name stores have official ebay pages too. Be sure to read item descriptions to make sure you're getting new products (if you only want new), or you can filter out used items in search results too. We'd also apply the 'Buy it now' filter to avoid looking at auctions that don't finish on time.

If you want a head start on tracking down a specific type of deal, we've included links to some of our favourite categories below: