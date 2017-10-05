Samsung Galaxy S8 wins phone of the year at Mobile Choice Consumer Awards

Last night was the Mobile Choice Consumer Awards 2017 (powered by TechRadar) where we celebrated the best of the phone industry, from top-notch handsets and networks to outstanding services and experiences for the seventeenth year in a row.

The biggest names in the mobile industry headed down to 8 Northumberland Avenue, London, to see the Samsung Galaxy S8 win the Phone of the Year award.

Samsung beat Google, Huawei, Motorola, Nokia and Sony and took away the award for Manufacturer of the Year too, plus the Galaxy S8 also won the gong for Best Camera Phone.

Honor was perhaps the biggest surprise winner, taking the award for the One to Watch category as well as Best Mid-Market Phone for the Honor 9, which we gave 4.5 stars earlier this year.

The title of Best Value Phone went to Motorola for this year’s Moto E4, which beat the Honor 5C, New Nokia 3310, Samsung Galaxy J3, Sony Xperia XA and Vodafone Smart N8.

In the world of wearables, Apple walked away with the Best Smartwatch for the Apple Watch 2 and the honor of Best Fitness Wearable went to the Fitbit Charge 2.

Connected Gadget of the Year went to Google Home, which we loved for its customizable design, Google's intuitive responses and that it has better sound than most of the competition.

In the world of UK mobile networks, Sky Mobile won Best Value Network while Three won Best Network for Roaming and Best Network for Data. The gong for Best Network went to EE.

The process of shopping for your new phone is changing every year, so we also have a variety of retail awards where Amazon walked away with the Best Online Retailer trophy.

Vodafone was awarded Best In-Store Customer Experience and Carphone Warehouse won Best High Street Retailer. Best Repair Service went to TechHouse Repair while Best Recycling Service went to Mazuma Mobile.

Plus, TechRadar’s Deal of the Year award went to Three for its 30GB SIM only deal at £18 per month.

Adam Marshall, Phone Deals Editor at TechRadar, said, "This Three deal is incredible value, considering the sheer amount of data you get. No other network or re-seller gets close to this price."