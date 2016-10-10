Samsung Galaxy Note 7 pulled by every major US carrier

Update: Samsung has called for a halt to all Galaxy Note 7 sales and exchanges worldwide while an investigation into reports of combusting phones is underway.

The company urged all Note 7 owners - whether of an original device or a replacement phone - to power down and stop using their handset, as well as encouraged them to "take advantage of the remedies available."

Those remedies include taking your Note 7 into the carrier or retail store where you bought the device and seeking a full refund or exchange.

"We remain committed to working diligently with appropriate regulatory authorities to take all necessary steps to resolve the situation," Samsung said in a statement.

Original story below...

Explosion-prone Samsung Galaxy Note 7 replacements may be safe enough to use in Europe, but every major carrier is backing away from the phone in the US.

Verizon, Sprint and Best Buy are being added to the growing list of places where you can't get a brand new Note 7, according to The Verge. AT&T and T-Mobile stopped selling the troubled Android phone yesterday.

You can still swap out an existing Note 7 for another phone, including the Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge and the iPhone 7 Plus, but with 5.5-inch displays.

Alternatively, you can ask for a full refund from any of of these stores. T-Mobile is also issuing a $25 credit for your hassles.

Samsung's mixed messages

A second Samsung Galaxy Note 7 recall hasn't happened, despite several reports that the reissued phone's battery continues to overheat and cause fires. It's safe for Europe, but at the same time production is being "adjusted."

Tears for the Note 7. Gone too soon!

"We recognize that carrier partners have stopped sales and exchanges of the Galaxy Note 7 in response to reports of heat damage issues, and we respect their decision," Samsung told TechRadar in a statement today.

"If we determine a product safety issue exists, Samsung will take immediate steps approved by the CPSC to resolve the situation."

The "reports of heat damage" is very much PR speak for the Note 7 allegedly going up in smoke and burning a hole through the carpet of a Southwest Airlines airplane that was promptly evacuated. Heat damage.

Whether or not every new report we've seen can be blamed on a replacement Note 7, it's best to stay safe and return the unpredictable smartphone.