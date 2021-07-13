RTX 3060 Razer Blade 15 is £260 off in Amazon's gaming laptop deals

Gaming laptop deals hunters aren't accustomed to exceptional prices on Razer machines, but there's a great sale on the 2021 RTX 3060 Blade 15 right now at Amazon for just £1,185.90 (was £1,449.88).

For context, this is the first big price cut we've seen on the latest Razer Blade 15 since its launch in early 2021, and a prime chance to bag one of these premium gaming laptops for less.

This particular spec has that coveted RTX 3060 graphics card for excellent 1080p performance, Ray-Tracing, and DLSS, as well as an Intel Core i7-10750H processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. Overall, you'll be getting a great level of performance here in a gaming laptop that won't need to be updated for a couple of years down the line.

Specs-aside, Razer Blade gaming laptops offer some of the slickest looking machines on the market right now, with gorgeous matte-black aluminum chassis' that definitely set them apart from other brands. If you're looking for something that's a bit more special than the usual gaming laptop deals out there, this one's a great choice.

Razer Blade gaming laptop deals

Razer Blade 15 Base (2021, RTX 3060): £1,449 £1,185.90 at Amazon

Save £264 - Pick up the latest Razer Blade 15 Base model for its lowest ever price today at Amazon UK. It's not every day you see such a premium gaming laptop with an RTX 3060, Intel Core i7-10750H, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD go for this price. Those are some top-tier specs as you'd expect, but of course the main selling point with these machines is the gorgeous all-aluminium chassis and overall stylish aesthetic.View Deal

