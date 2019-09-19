Roku Premiere makes its UK debut, along with new streaming stick designs

TV streamers, rejoice: Roku is bringing its Roku Premiere streaming device to the UK.

Sitting between the budget Roku Express and premium Roku Streaming Stick+ , the mid-range Roku Premiere (£39) offers a compromise of price and features, packing in the 4K and HDR support of the higher-end model – but without its Roku remote or improved wireless connection to your home internet router. It was previously only available in the US, where Roku has a much larger presence.

All three models are pretty cost-effective – and on par with the likes of the Amazon Fire TV Streaming Stick – but the addition of the mid-tier streaming device gives another option for UK consumers.

There are also a number of small – but significant changes – coming to the HD-only Roku Express and 4K Streaming Stick+. The Express model retails at £29, but has a new curved design, and an improved ability to charge directly to a television’s USB port (98% of televisions, according to a Roku spokesperson), with the option of connecting to your mains for those older sets still stuttering around without much power to give.

The Streaming Stick+, on the other hand, retails at £49, and has added a nifty little mute button to the side of its Roku remote – the only one in the range that includes volume and power controls for your television as well as navigation for the Roku streaming device itself.

Stuck in the middle with you

The Roku Express (left) and Roku Premiere (right) get new designs for the relaunch (Image credit: TechRadar)

With over 8,000 channels available on the UK Roku platform, and more options than ever for Roku consumers, the range looks stronger than ever – even if the likes of the Amazon Fire Stick and Google Chromecast occupy roughly the same price point, and will likely continue to give Roku strong competition.

The Premiere may also have a tough time distinguishing from its closely-priced siblings, as the middle child between clearly-defined budget and premium models. But it certainly offers more choice.