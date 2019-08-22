Razer Blade laptops get up to £1,200 price cuts in Amazon's End of Summer Sale

Amazon is holding an End of Summer Sale to help cheer us up as Autumn approaches, and it's got some killer deals for Razer Blade gaming laptops.

These deals include a phenomenal discount for the Razer Blade Pro 17, which has had a huge £1,200 knocked off its price.

The Razer Blade Pro is Razer's flagship laptop, so it's still pretty expensive (£2,599.99), but that 32% price cut is incredible value if you were looking to buy one of the most powerful laptops on the planet.

The deals end at midnight tonight, so you'll want to jump on this deal quickly.

Razer Blade Pro 17 4K gaming laptop £3,799.99 £2,599.99 at Amazon

Save a huge £1,200 on this incredibly powerful 4K gaming laptop, which can also double as a workstation. It comes with an Intel Core i7 processor, 32GB RAM, 512GB SSD and Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080. Stock is selling out fast at this price.View Deal

Razer Blade 15 gaming laptop £1,799.99 £1,599.99 at Amazon

This more affordable gaming laptop from Razer has still benefited from a decent £200 price cut. For the money you get a GeForce GTX 1070 Max-Q graphics card, an 8th generation Intel Core i7 processor and 512GB SSD. This is more than powerful enough to play most modern games at decent settings.View Deal

Razer BlackWidow Elite mechanical gaming keyboard £179.99 £124.99 at Amazon

One of our favourite gaming keyboards has had a price cut of £55 for Amazon's End of Summer Sale. This mechanical keyboard features Green switches that feel tactile and responsive, RGB lighting and a magnetic wrist rest.View Deal

These are excellent deals for some of the best gaming laptops in the world right now, and remember the sale ends midnight tonight.