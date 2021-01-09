Rams vs Seahawks live stream: how to watch NFL Wild Card playoffs online anywhere

We've got a tasty all-NFC West encounter to look forward to in the second of this weekend's Wild Card games, as rivals Seattle and Los Angeles lock horns for the third time this season, having split their two previous encounters. The stakes are, of course, much higher now, so read on as we explain how to get a Rams vs Seahawks live stream and watch the NFL playoffs online wherever you are right now.

The Hawks came out on top in their most recent clash two weeks ago, a game that was notable for Jared Goff breaking and dislocating his thumb on a Seattle helmet. Would-be banker John Wolford, the Rams' Wolf in sheep's clothing, their own Wolf of Wall Street, was on the money in Goff's absence last weekend, passing for 231 yards and rushing for 56 yards on his NFL debut.

In doing so, he became the first QB to throw for over 200 yards and run for over 50 in his first career start. While Goff may make a ludicrously speedy return to action after undergoing surgery last week, on his one start Wolford showed that he offers something very different, capable of scampering through the field and not being afraid to throw deep. I t would be massive punt from Sean McVay, but could the fact that so little is known about his backup play to the Rams' advantage?

Wide receiver Cooper Kupp is expected to return to the Rams team, and we're expecting big performances from him and the Seahawks' explosive rookie pass-catcher DK Metcalf.

Russell Wilson has been in the MVP conversation all season, but he won't be thrilled about having to face Aaron Donald again. The Rams defense has surrendered fewer passing yards than any other defensive unit in the NFL, and it gave Wilson a rough old ride in Week 10, forcing three turnovers in a game LA ended up winning 23-16.

A brilliant defense and offense are about to collide... and so are a questionable offense and defense, and you can read on as we explain how to watch the Rams vs Seahawks online and get an NFL live stream wherever you are right now.

How to watch Rams vs Seahawks from outside your country

If you've mismatched a holiday or you're away on business and you want to watch your country's coverage from abroad, then you'll need to use a VPN. This will help you dial in to a location back in your home country to avoid geo-blocks and regain access to the content and services you already pay for back home.

A VPN is generally perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location when the big game is on.

Use a VPN to watch NFL football from anywhere

How to watch a FREE Rams vs Seahawks live stream today

Today's Rams vs Seahawks game is being shown on Fox, with kick-off scheduled for 4.40pm ET/1.40pm PT at Lumen Field in Seattle. If you've got Fox as part of your cable package, you can stream the match online via the Fox website. If you haven't, the cheapest option right now for many fans is over-the-top streaming service Sling TV. Its Blue package, which includes Fox in a number of major metro area markets, and also comes with NFL Network for good measure and is competitively priced at $30 a month. How to watch Rams vs Seahawks FREE without cable In general though, we recommend fuboTV as the best to watch NFL games without cable this season. That's because for complete coverage of all nationally televised NFL without cable, you need access to Fox, CBS, NBC, ESPN and NFL Network - and only fuboTV currently offers them all to the best of our knowledge. Pricing starts from $64.99 a month, which is a darn sight cheaper than cable, and there's even a FREE fuboTV trial you can take advantage of. That means you can watch today's Rams vs Seahawks game 100% free! Don't forget, you can take your favorite NFL streaming coverage with you wherever you are with the help of a good VPN - try the best around, ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30-days.

Not interested in signing up for cable or for a streaming service? Yahoo is showing every NFL game that's being broadcast in your local TV market for free in its Yahoo Sports app, including the Los Angeles Rams vs Seattle Seahawks playoff clash today.

Rams vs Seahawks live stream: how to watch NFL Wild Card playoffs online in Canada

Today's Rams vs Seahawks clash kicks off at 4.40pm ET/1.40pm PT in Canada, and linear TV coverage is being provided by TSN, CTV and RDS. When it comes to streaming though, Canadian NFL fans are some of the luckiest in the world, as DAZN includes coverage of every single 2020/21 regular season game. That obviously means the Rams vs Seahawks game is covered, and it's an absolute steal as DAZN costs just CAD$20 a month or $150 a year - there's even a free DAZN trial deal currently running that will get you access for nothing! Not only do you get every single NFL game, including NFL Game Pass and RedZone access, but DAZN's also the exclusive Canadian streaming home of Premier League and Champions League soccer! It comes with support for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices).

Seahawks vs Rams live stream UK: how to watch NFL playoffs online

Seahawks vs Rams is being aired in the UK on Sky Sports, whith coverage starting at 9.30pm GMT ahead of a 9.40pm kick-off. If you don't have Sky Sports as part of your TV package, it also offers a streaming-only service called Now TV which lets you buy contract-free access to all the American football action. Alternatively, you can tune in to the Seahawks vs Rams game via NFL Game Pass Pro from just £1.99 a week - or, for a flat fee of £50, get access through the end of July 2021, which will see you through the playoffs, Super Bowl, Pro Bowl, 2021 NFL Draft and more. Not in the UK but still want to catch the action on the NFL streaming service you've signed up for? Grabbing a VPN will let you log into a UK IP address so you can live stream NFL as if you were at home.

How to watch Seattle Seahawks vs LA Rams: live stream NFL playoffs in Australia

If you live in Australia and want to watch the NFL this season, you have several options to do so and are well covered for this week's big Seahawks vs Rams NFC Wild Card game, which is scheduled to start at 8.40am AEDT on Sunday morning Down Under. ESPN, available through Foxtel, will be broadcasting the game, and you can also stream it to your laptop or mobile device using the Foxtel Go app, but you’ll need your Foxtel ID to access the app. Kayo Sports is also offering a Seahawks vs Rams live stream today. The streaming service has a Basic and a Premium plan, with the difference being you can watch on two devices with the Basic plan for $25 per month and on three devices with the Premium plan for $35 per month. The best news? Both plans come with a FREE 14-day trial, so if you're looking just to watch a specific game or two you can cancel after the 14 days. In the long term, proper live-for-it NFL fans should also consider NFL Game Pass as it is also available in Australia, and even though it is marginally more expensive you have a much wider range of features.

Should I buy an NFL Game Pass?

Watching NFL online has never been easier thanks to the wide variety of streaming services now available. However, the league also has its own streaming service called the NFL Game Pass which allows die-hard football fans to watch every game.

It's really geared towards international fans and that's where it's a great option. In most of the NFL's main international markets, a Game Pass Pro subscription will get you access to every single regular season and playoff game live, plus the Super Bowl, and you also get the league's live highlights show, RedZone. It costs £1.99 a week or £50 through July 2021 in the UK so if you're a big fan who watches multiple games every week, it breaks down quite favourably.

As well as the UK and Ireland, the service is available in countries like Mexico, Germany and most of Europe, and Australia - with only 'domestic markets' the US and Canada missing out on the full-fat offering.

Instead, there's a US and Canada-only Game Pass option available for $99 a a year that lets you watch commercial-free full game replays right after they've finished. Not the worst offer we've ever heard, but don't get caught out - GamePass does not offer live NFL games in the US or Canada.

Should you decide to give Game Pass a shot, apps for Android and iOS mobile devices as well as on the likes of Chromecast, Apple TV, Roku, PS4, and more - plus you can obviously watch on your laptop or desktop computer through a browser.

The only caveat for non-domestic markets (e.g. the UK) are that some games are subject to blackout restrictions due to deals with local pay TV providers (e.g. Sky).