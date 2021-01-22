PS5 DualSense Charging Station stock is back at Currys

The PS5 DualSense Charging Station is finally back in stock at Currys for £24.99, but is likely to quickly sell out.

The PS5 DualSense Charging Station has been sold out ever since the PS5 released on November 19 in the UK, and has only started to reappear in the last week or so. When it has popped back in stock, however, it's quickly sold out.

The official charging station from Sony is a handy piece of kit, particularly if you have multiple DualSense controllers and want to free up a USB port. Simply dock your pad after a play session, and it'll be good to go the next time you want to play.

PS5 DualSense Charging Station deal:

PS5 DualSense Charging Station: £24.99 at Currys

Free up a USB port on your PS5 with the DualSense Charging Station, now back in stock at Currys. If you're sick of having a cable hanging out the front of your PS5 whenever your pad runs out of juice, this is a much more elegant solution, but you'll need a free plug socket. View Deal

Much like the PS5, the console's accessories have been just as hard to find. Stock of the PS5 Pulse 3D headset continues to be scarce, and the DualSense Charging Station hasn't been seen since launch.

This was a great chance to pick up one of the most coveted PS5 accessories then, particularly if you own two or more controllers.

