Prime Deals see loads of Samsung Galaxy tablet prices slashed, top-end and cheap

If you were waiting for Amazon Prime Day to get a new Android slate, then there are plenty of Samsung tablet deals that might pique your interest.

The new Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus is currently the top Android entry in our list of the best tablets - it and the non-plus Galaxy Tab S7 are the subject of a few deals.

There are plenty of affordable tablets from the company in the list too. These include the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, an affordable version of the Tab S6, as well as a few Galaxy Tab A models, which are super-affordable slates which are better as portable entertainment devices than productivity machines.

None of the deals here are incredible, at most knocking around £150 off the price of expensive tablets, but if you were looking for a new slate they might make the products more appealing. We've skimmed the list of Amazon Prime Day deals and have chosen the best to list below; most have various colors that are all discounted.

Not in the UK? Scroll down to the bottom of this article to find prices in your region.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 LTE: £719 £619 at Amazon

The Galaxy Tab S7 has an 11-inch 2.5K 120Hz display, a top-end Snapdragon 865 Plus chipset, quad speakers, 45W fast charging and an 8,000mAh battery. It also comes with an S Pen stylus. This version works on 4G networks as well as Wi-Fi, but it's not 5G compatible.

View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Wi-Fi: £619 £529 at Amazon

The Galaxy Tab S7 has an 11-inch 2.5K 120Hz display, a top-end Snapdragon 865 Plus chipset, quad speakers, 45W fast charging and an 8,000mAh battery. It also comes with an S Pen stylus. This version only works on Wi-Fi networks, so it doesn't take SIM cards or connect to 4G or 5G networks, and that's why it's the cheapest version of the Tab S7 you can get.

View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus Wi-Fi: £799 £679 at Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus has a 12.4-inch 2.5K 120Hz AMOLED display, a top-end Snapdragon 865 Plus chipset, quad speakers, 45W fast charging and a huge 10,090mAh battery - it also comes with the S Pen stylus. This version of the tablet only works on Wi-Fi networks, so not 4G or 5G.

View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus 5G: £987 £849 at Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus has a 12.4-inch 2.5K 120Hz AMOLED display, a top-end Snapdragon 865 Plus chipset, quad speakers, 45W fast charging and a huge 10,090mAh battery - it also comes with the S Pen stylus. This version of the tablet works on 5G and 4G networks as well as Wi-Fi, but you'll have to pay extra for a contract.



Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite Wi-Fi: £349 £299 at Amazon

The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite has a 10.4-inch FHD+ screen, a mid-range Exynos 9611 processor, 4GB RAM, a fairly large 7,040mAH battery and a bundled S Pen stylus. In Samsung's slate line-up it'd probably best be classed as 'mid-ranged', between the premium Tab S7s and affordable Tab As. This version connects to Wi-Fi networks only.



View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 4G: £399 £349 at Amazon

The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite has a 10.4-inch FHD+ screen, a mid-range Exynos 9611 processor, 4GB RAM, a fairly large 7,040mAH battery and a bundled S Pen stylus. In Samsung's slate line-up it'd probably best be classed as 'mid-ranged', between the premium Tab S7s and affordable Tab As. This version connects to 4G networks as well as Wi-Fi.

View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8 LTE: £ 169 £129 at Amazon

The most affordable Samsung tablet on offer is the Galaxy Tab A 8, so named after its screen size. Its screen is FHD+ so it's good a good display, but its chipset and battery size aren't great - this tablet will be best for people looking for a portable entertainment machine for movies and lightweight games on the go.



View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8 Wi-Fi: £ 139 £99 at Amazon

The most affordable Samsung tablet on offer is the Galaxy Tab A 8, so named after its screen size. Its screen is FHD+ so it's good a good display, but its chipset and battery size aren't great. THis Wi-Fi model is now so cheap it directly competes with the Amazon Fire Tab slates, though this Samsung device has a better screen than those.







View Deal

TechRadar is rounding up all the top deals over the Prime Day sales period, and we’ve put all the best Prime Day deals in an easy-to-navigate article to help you find the bargains you’re looking for.