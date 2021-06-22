Prime Day Lego deals: what range has the best savings in the sales? Lego and find out

There have been some great Prime Day deals on Lego sets this year – really impressive ones, knocking roughly 40% off the price of loads of kits, and bringing plenty down to new-low prices.

But Lego deals are a broad category, as the company's bricky kits come in loads of ranges. There's franchise ones like Star Wars or Marvel, ones for different age demographics like Duplo and Friends, and ones for adults like Technic or Architecture.

Not all these ranges are treated equal in the Prime Day Lego deals, with some getting fantastic discounts, and others... not so much. By a huge margin, the winners overall this year are both Lego City and Lego Star Wars, with plenty more deals than the other ranges. We've collected some of the top deals from each category below.

That's not to say there are no Prime Day deals from other ranges, but the vast majority fall into these four categories. If you're a fan of those ranges, great! If not, maybe wait until Black Friday.

(Not in the US or UK? Scroll down for deals in your region).

Today's best Lego Star Wars deals on Prime Day

Lego Star Wars The Mandalorian The Child: at Amazon | £69.99 £46.99

Fans of Star Wars' newest TV show will likely love this buildable figure of The Child, or Baby Yoda. This isn't actually the lowest price the figure has sold for on Amazon by a tiny hair, but it's still a hearty discount.

Lego Star Wars Imperial Tie Fighter: at Amazon | £34.99 £26.60

This is a classic Star Wars ship, and with a £8.39 discount you can get it for a very fair price. This is cheaper than we've ever seen the Tie Fighter sold for – this version of it, at least – making this perfect as a gift or treat for yourself.

Lego Star Wars Imperial Shuttle: at Amazon | £69.99 £55.32

This Star Wars set based on the original trilogy is available for a juicy £14 off, which is a fair saving since you're getting a popular starship, Darth Vader and Luke Skywalker all together. This is the first time this set has sold for less than £60.

You might have heard of this little-known franchise called Star Wars - we were going to flip around the first letters as a joke, to pretend we hadn't heard of it, but that just ended with 'War Stars' which sounds weird.

There are kits of sale from all the different films and TV shows, but the real strong points in the Prime Day sales are on various starships. If you like this kind of set, you're in for a bumper year.

There's an interesting level of unity between US and UK deals this year. Make of that what you will.

Today's best Lego City deals on Prime Day

Lego City Fire Station: at Amazon | £59.99 £40.49

This Lego City Fire Station set has a lovely £19 discount, which cuts off quite a bit of the price, though it's worth knowing we've seen the set go for £28 before. There are a few vehicles and minifigures, and a big Fire Station garage, included.



Lego City Town Center: at Amazon | £89.99 £63.86

If you're building your own Lego City with loads of sets, this is an important kit to buy - it's literally a town centre. It has a few vehicles, loads of minifigures, a few buildings and even some roads. This is a new low price for the set, and its £26 discount is generous.







Lego City Oceans Exploration Ship: at Amazon | £124.99 £70.99

You can save a huge £55 on this huge cargo ship complete with loads of minifigures, ocean creatures, exploration devices and obviously the massive ship. We've not seen the price of this set go so low.

We've seen some great Lego City discounts, knocking dollars and pounds off popular city-themed sets.

These kits can be great as presents for people, especially thanks to these low prices making them even more affordable.

Just note in the US, not all of the kits are down to new low prices, though some are close. In the UK, most are though.

