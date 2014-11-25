The slimmer Moto 360 is now available in gold and silver

Motorola knows a thing or two about presentation

The Moto 360 is a sleek-looking smartwatch, but until now it's been lacking in options.

Thankfully Motorola has officially unveiled the champagne gold Motor 360, slimmer watch bands and more, new accessories and choices that popped up originally in an Amazon leak at the end of October.

At the time we spotted the gold smartwatch, new band sizes, a silver Moto 360 with a brown leather strap, and new bands in dark metal and dark silver.

Now Motorola's revealed all that and more.

So many choices

The device maker says the new bands are made of aircraft-grade stainless steel with a tri-link design that matches the 360's round face.

The smartwatch launches with light and dark metal straps today, November 6, for $299 (about £190, AU$350) on Motorola's site. The slim bands, including a silver version and the more expensive $329 (about £210, AU$385) gold one, will arrive closer to the holidays.

Motorola also teased a bunch of other standalone interchangeable bands, including new colors of leather, new leather straps from DODOcase and silicone straps by TYLT.

Finally new watch face customization options and designs and a new Moto Body fitness app are coming to the Moto 360 in updates soon.