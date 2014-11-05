Samsung Gear S release date confirmed for November 7

Samsung has confirmed that its latest smartwatch effort, the Samsung Gear S, will go on sale from November 7 in the UK.

Launched at the start of September during IFA 2014 in Berlin the Gear S features a 2-inch, curved Super AMOLED display and 3G connectivity, allowing you to make and receive calls and reply to SMS direct from your wrist (via S Voice or a special keyboard) without the need for a phone.

Rather than run Google's new Android Wear platform, the Gear S comes with Samsung's own Tizen operating system which featured on the Galaxy Gear and Gear 2 smartwatches.

The Samsung Gear S price however is rather steep, with a RRP for £329, making it a good £100 more expensive than the likes of the Moto 360, LG G Watch and Gear Live.

If you want to be first in line to pick up the Gear S it'll go on sale in Samsung Experience stores as well as on Samsung's website and via O2, with more retailers promised to follow.