Polaroid's 40-inch TV is staggeringly cheap at just £199

After a truly dirt-cheap 40-inch TV? The latest Polaroid model is now at its lowest-ever price of £199, making it a sure-fire choice for those after new screen at a discount.

For that price, shoppers will get a 40-inch smart TV with two HDMI ports, one USB port, and a selection of integrated TV streaming services such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, BBC iPlayer, and YouTube. The set is also wall-mountable, and given its relatively small size it shouldn't be an impossible task to get on the wall either.

Angled mainly at students, the cheap-as-chips television won't come as a surprise to those who know the Polaroid TV brand, which exclusively sells low-cost, low-cost televisions through UK supermarket Asda.

Polaroid 40-inch HD Smart TV | £199 at Asda

This budget smart TV comes with Full HD (1080p) resolution, at a compact 40-inch size that means you'll be able to fit it into even small student digs or a small-size bedroom. There's no 4K or HDR, here, though. You'll also need to buy in store.View Deal

As a budget model, you won't get high-end features like Dolby Vision HDR – even if other Polaroid sets do support it for not much more cash. £329 will net you a 4K HDR model with a 50-inch screen and Dolby Vision, which is a steal on paper, though you'll need a more advanced display to really make the most of the HDR color spectrum.

If you want the most basic television you can, with a minimum of apps to worry about, and don't care too much about picture quality (say, if you're just watching the news or an old TV show on repeat with some friends), this Polaroid TV could be a good, cheap choice for you.